It is rarely talked about, but safety is one area where supercar manufacturers really explore the limits of technology. No one will disagree that if you crash a Chiron at 420km/h it is probably all over, but then we see Formula One drivers crash at high speeds and walk away. Supercar manufacturers use the best of the best: the best carbon ceramic brakes to slow the car, the best carbon fibre to make the car as strong as possible, and the best safety cell to protect the occupants.

Carmakers such as Lamborghini work with the world’s top carbon-fibre technology companies to make cars lighter, faster, and stronger; and you will find many, including McLaren, using carbon-fibre monocoque safety cells similar to those in Formula One cars. Often, you will find a supercar fitted with four-point safety harnesses rather than the standard seat belt that protects us in our family vehicles.

It is impossible to say which supercar is the safest. None are independently crash-tested, because of their high cost and limited availability. In fact, the safest supercar is the one driven by the most responsible driver: one who knows their limits and can get the most from their machine in the safest environment. This is where advanced driving courses can prove not only invaluable, but also lifesaving. Carmakers invest heavily in systems such as traction control, dynamic stability control, and launch control. Computers monitor every input thousands of times a second and manage the power, the grip, and even the downforce, to enable owners to enjoy their car as safely as possible without limiting the thrills.