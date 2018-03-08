You probably expect us to say that the Geneva motor show is mostly about electric cars. It was. But it was not all about neutral, environmentally friendly strategies. There were also some big new models with big power and big attitude.

But let’s start with the electric vehicles because Geneva is buzzing (sorry) with the things and there is a star among them. Jaguar revealed its new I-Pace electric crossover online last week, but Geneva was the first opportunity for many to see the production version in the metal. If you didn’t take electric vehicles (EV) seriously before, now is the time to pay attention because Jag has created a stunning looking vehicle that deals with that terrible range anxiety issue. The British marque is claiming a range of 480km on a single charge. That’s impressive given that the current crop of EVs will barely get you further than 150km. And it’s not just for Europe either, Jaguar is bringing the I-Pace to South Africa in the first quarter of 2019.

Porsche surprised everyone by revealing the Mission E Cross Turismo, the slightly adventurous version of the all-electric Mission E that goes into production in 2019. Then Aston Martin produced another surprise when it announced it is launching the Lagonda name (again) but this time as a luxury EV brand. I can’t say that the design of the Vision Concept belongs on the road today but it is not the most outlandish we have seen and one day when we are all jumping into self-driving Uber pods, the Lagonda will represent the super luxury side of a new era of mobility.