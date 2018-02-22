Pushing out 368kW and 460Nm from a normally aspirated engine of this capacity is special. The engine zings to a rev ceiling of 9,000, a ritual that all petrolheads should experience.

While maximum torque comes in at around 6,000r/min, the engine is surprisingly tractable from just above tick-over, making traffic jaunts surprisingly easy to manage, even in this manual guise.

Yes, that six-speed manual, which has a dual mass flywheel in order to better cope with the high-revving engine has been lifted from the limited edition 911 R as opposed to the seven-speed variant found in the 911 GTS models. Unwinding that normally aspirated engine is one of the most enchanting experiences in an era in which turbocharging has become the staple of performance cars.

It revs so eloquently that by the time the needle sweeps past 7,000r/min you have an inclination to swap cogs, but that would be a travesty because once past that twilight zone, the true character of the GT3’s engine comes to the fore. By 8,000r/min the engine note moves from a crescendo to a mechanical scream that will have you thinking the power plant innards will rev to smithereens, but they don’t. As you shift up a gear all the drama is there again, only things get faster and more intoxicating.

The GT3 has very long legs, but then you introduce it to coiling roads and you get the gist of the package. Turn-in from the front tyres is immediate, while the grip from the rear gumballs is prodigious without sacrificing the overall ride quality.

The GT3 may not be the fastest 911 (cue the GT2 RS), but it is arguably the most riveting, engaging and rewarding 911 and is easily the best 911 I’ve driven.