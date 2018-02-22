On the chassis side of things highlights include a re-calibrated rear-axle steering system as well as new ball joints inspired by the mighty GT2 RS. The Porsche Clubsport package is a no-cost option that, when ticked, bolts in a roll-over bar, manual fire extinguisher, preparation for a battery-disconnect switch plus a six-point safety-harness.

If this doesn’t sound racy enough then you can always specify the optional Weissach package for increased weight reduction and extra trackside kudos. For a yet-to-be-confirmed price it’ll add in additional carbon-fibre components for the chassis, interior and exterior, as well as optional magnesium wheels. In its lightest configuration, this package slashes the weight of the 911 GT3 RS down to 1,430kg.

So how much will it set me back, you ask? Well with a 3-year/100 000km Drive Plan the new 911 GT3 RS commands R3,220,000.

FERRARI 488 PISTA:

Ferrari is bringing their racing knowhow to the street with its new 488 Pista. Following on from past special editions such as the 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia and 458 Speciale, the 488 Pista is a lightweight, stripped down road-rocket that can used on the track.

Using the lessons learnt in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), this newcomer is a full 90kg lighter than the standard 488 GTB. Indeed, tipping the scales at 1 280kg dry the 488 Pista is also lighter than the new Porsche.