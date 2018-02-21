Move up a rung and you arrive at the latest entrant to the elite range: the Velar, although it is not the first time the name has been used. Velar was the name for the prototype of the first Range Rover. Above that you get the Sport and, even higher, the perennial Range Rover big body. These all pander to buyers who, above all, want the premium status and capability that comes with the nameplate.

The Velar seems to bring the latest technology to the fore, thanks to the two-tier touchscreens, the top displaying the infotainment screen and the bottom other vital information such as the Terrain Response and climate control settings.

Styling is one of its fortes, cutting a sporty pose thanks to the wide stance and low roof line and the long nose. The large front mesh grille flanked by thin headlight clusters makes it instantly recognisable as a Range Rover. The rear seems to polarise opinion, but I like the tapered lights.

The cabin offers good headroom and the boot, measuring 558l (1,616l with rear seats folded) is more than sufficient to swallow holiday suitcases and then some. Finishes, save the cowl over the instrument cluster, are of good quality. The digital screen adds an air of sophistication and the rest of the cabin is minimalist without looking sparse and low rent.