It’s a big year for Porsche — the first vehicle to bear the Porsche name was registered on June 8 1948: it was the 356 "No 1" roadster.

The Type 356 turned Ferry Porsche’s dream of a sports car into a reality.

"His vision at that time embodied all of the values that still define the brand to this day," says Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of Porsche.

"Tradition is a commitment. Without our tradition and without our core values, we would not be where we are today. We plan to uphold the standard of technical excellence set by Ferry Porsche well into the future. Intelligent dynamic mobility has a great future ahead of it.