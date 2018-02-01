Our long-termer arrived with 18-inch dual-terrain tyres which, to be honest, tend to add more road noise at the national limit and a certain bounciness on less than even road surfaces than I experienced in a variant I test-drove, which had 19-inch lower-profile tyres.

I would have also apprecia-ted running boards as getting in and out of the vehicle is cumbersome, especially for kids.

Other than that, the almost eight-year-old Amarok seems to be ageing gracefully, in spite of it being the oldest bakkie among the mainstream brands. Its fit and finish, build quality and ride quality more than match — and to some extent overshadow — some of its newer adversaries.

The V6 engine itself has given the vehicle a new lease on life, with overall refinement now lifted a few notches higher.

With just more than 1,758km on the clock, and 383km of those covered in our care, fuel consumption is hovering in the 15l/100km range, largely due to the judicious use of the throttle on my part and mostly urban driving. We expect that fuel consumption figure to dip slightly in the next few weeks as the engine gets into its stride.

We will put that loading capacity to the test, too, over the six months we have the vehicle, while some towing, thanks to the tow bar fitted to our test car, is also on the cards.

For now, we are again reacquainting ourselves with what we’ve previously deemed as the best double-cab bakkie on the market, and after my recent drives in the model, it seems that assessment remains true.