Alfa Romeo
The Italian marque will make available the high-performance QV (Quadrifoglio Verde) variant of its Stelvio SUV in the second quarter of 2018. It will be powered by the Ferrari-derived 2.9l twin-turbo V6 that also powers the Giulia QV and is good for 375kW and 600Nm harnessed through a four-wheel drive system and eight-speed automatic gearbox. Claimed performance figures of a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds and a top end of 285km/h makes the model one of the most powerful and fastest in its segment. Also on its way is the Giulia Veloce, essentially an uprated version of the standard model, in the second quarter.
Audi
It will be a relatively busy year for the Ingolstadt brand with a number of its niche models making their way to the southern tip of our continent. Not the least of these will be the A7 Sportback, which will have its global launch in SA in February and will be available here in the second quarter. It will have a host of six-cylinder engines including a 3.0l V6 turbocharged petrol with 250kW and 500Nm. We can expect a 3.0l TDI soon thereafter, while the S7 and flagship RS7 models will be introduced much later. Another niche product from the stable will be the Q8 SUV although timing has yet to be confirmed as the final production model has not yet been unveiled. The Q8 essentially takes a leaf from the BMW X6 with a coupe body style and is likely to be offered with 3.0l V6 turbo petrol, 3.0l TDI and a 4.0l twin-turbo V8 in a high-performance model, likely to have some electrification. The company’s flagship sedan, the A8, is scheduled to arrive in the second quarter, while the TT sports coupe will be updated in the third quarter.
Aston Martin
This quarter the British sports car maker will introduce the latest generation of its most popular model, the Vantage, while the DB11 Volante (convertible in the company’s parlance) will debut around the same time.
Bentley
There is much interest around the new Continental GT, which is touted to arrive in SA in the second quarter of 2018. Far more agreeable in its design than the outgoing model, we can expect V8 and W12 engines. The recently announced Bentayga V8 will also make its way here around the third quarter.
BMW
Another busy year awaits the Bavarian brand, kicking things off with the anticipated M5 in February followed closely by the X2 crossover early in March. The i8 Roadster is expected in 2018 with the facelift for the coupe, although the time of arrival is still to be confirmed. Local timing has also not yet been confirmed for the flagship X model, the X7. We are likely to see the special edition M3 CS in the second quarter of 2018 and the updated i3 electric vehicle will be here in April.
Ferrari
The biggest news from the Prancing Horse is the arrival of the California replacement, the Portofino, and although timelines are yet to be confirmed, it should be here around April.
Jaguar
The biggest news from the British marque is that it will enter the compact premium crossover market with its E-Pace, which will arrive here in the second quarter to take on the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz GLA. It will be powered by a variety of 2.0l Ingenium family engines in petrol and diesel variants. (Look out for our full review from the international launch of the E-Pace in Motor News on February 1). The larger J-Pace could also be seen in 2018 but local availability will probably only be in 2019. The electric I-Pace could arrive in SA in 2018 but with infrastructure planning required, 2019 seems more likely.
Jeep
A busy year awaits the American (ok, Italian-American) SUV brand in the form of the new Compass finding its way here in the first quarter, while the facelifted Cherokee will be here in the second quarter. The indomitable Wrangler will be introduced in the third quarter, while diesel variants are said to follow in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the fire-breathing Grand Cherokee Trailhawk will arrive in the second quarter.
Land Rover
The British brand will bring updated versions of its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, which will feature the new interior appointments of the Velar. The SVX version of the Discovery is earmarked for local introduction in the third quarter. The company is also working on the next generation Evoque as well as a new Freelander and Defender, but while these should make their international debut in 2018, it is likely we will only see them in 2019.
Lexus
The company’s flagship LS sedan will make its way here in the second quarter, as will the seven-seater RX L SUV.
Mercedes-Benz
Yet another busy year awaits the German luxury brand with its updated S-Class arriving this week, while the S-Class coupe and convertible will receive updates in the second quarter. The new A-Class is scheduled for the third quarter. Meanwhile, the C-Class will receive updates in the third quarter, while the G-Class’ arrival will be confirmed later in 2018. The performance AMG GLC63 is also on the way but the biggest news will be the arrival of the new X-Class bakkie.
Porsche
The German marque recently introduced the Panamera Sport Turismo and will bring in the new Cayenne before the end of the second quarter. The fire-breathing 911 GT2 RS is yet to be confirmed. Both the 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS models will be available in the first quarter.
Rolls-Royce
The flagship new Phantom was introduced locally last week, while the eagerly awaited Cullinan SUV is scheduled to make an entrance in the fourth quarter.
Volvo
The Swedish brand will introduce the XC40 compact crossover in the second quarter. The mid-sized SUV, the XC60, is scheduled for the third quarter.