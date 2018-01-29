Land Rover

The British brand will bring updated versions of its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, which will feature the new interior appointments of the Velar. The SVX version of the Discovery is earmarked for local introduction in the third quarter. The company is also working on the next generation Evoque as well as a new Freelander and Defender, but while these should make their international debut in 2018, it is likely we will only see them in 2019.

Lexus

The company’s flagship LS sedan will make its way here in the second quarter, as will the seven-seater RX L SUV.