It is the flagship model of the range until the Turbo SE hybrid arrives later in 2018. It has 404kW and 770Nm, enough to hurl this more than two-tonne German from rest to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 305km/h.

While I never tested the latter, I have little doubt it can achieve this in a controlled environment, but the acceleration figure is the one that will frazzle your brain.

While outright performance is its forte, I was keen to see how it fares as a long-distance cruiser, so we nosed it towards Mpumalanga, 450km from Johannesburg, to our destination just outside of Malalane.

It proved comfortable in its disposition and refined to the point of the engine emitting only a distant murmur when you put your foot down. Thanks to the air suspension, it glides over the asphalt with a polish that saw the return trip done without any breaks — such is the sumptuous comfort on offer.

On arrival in Mpumalanga, the average fuel consumption was an impressive 10.6l/100km. I have driven vehicles much lighter and considerably less powerful than this one, yielding higher consumption figures.