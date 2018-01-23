Maximum power output has remained unchanged at 125kW and 250Nm, while top speed is still pegged at 150km/h.

For those with a penchant for even more performance, there is the i3s version, which bumps power up to 135kW and torque to 270Nm. That slashes the 0-100km/h sprint from 7.7 seconds for the standard model, to 6.9 seconds in the i3s, while the top speed is 160km/h. The i3s also gets slightly bigger shoes measuring 195/55/20 at the rear to go with a 40mm wider track and 10mm lower ride height. It all conspires to give the model a less jittery and bouncy ride and more confidence-inspiring grip.

The model is however not destined for our market at this stage with BMW SA citing the already low uptake of the standard i3 and indicating the i3s might not make a strong business case here as it will also command a higher premium.

To get a better understanding of the new i3 models, we sat down with Carina Gartner, global product manager of BMW i, during the launch of the model in Portugal.

Having started at BMW AG as an intern, Gartner moved into the product planning department prior to her current position. Speaking quite fervently about the i brand in general and the i3 in particular, Gartner says when she and her team proposed a more performance-oriented version of the i3, the management at first frowned on the idea, mentioning something along the lines of the i3 not having been conceived to spawn a more performance-oriented derivative. However, having driven it, it seems there was method to the madness among Gartner’s team as the i3s manages to capture the essence of BMW’s rear-wheel drive dynamics to a certain degree.