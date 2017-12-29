Excuse the pun, but the drive towards autonomous driving remains firmly on track. It may be a slow process as technology is developed and painstakingly tested, but the majority of the world's motor manufacturers have this form of driving firmly engrained in the way they envisage the industry evolving.

That and, of course, electric vehicles - a form of motoring that continues to gain momentum in certain markets and perhaps also gives a glimpse to the landscape of the future.

The problems presented by electric driving are more clear-cut: range, charge time and cost. All of which are improving.

Autonomous driving, though, presents a range of ifs, whats and maybes and is more a work-in-progress.