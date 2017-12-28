It comprises several functions and its key features include a Pre-Collision System (PCS), which helps prevent and mitigate collisions with preceding vehicles or pedestrians; Lane Departure Alert (LDA), which helps prevent vehicles from departing from their lanes; and Automatic High Beam (AHB), which helps to ensure optimal forward visibility during nighttime driving

PRE-COLLISION SUPPORT

Based on the concept of prioritising the development of safety technology and its popularisation, Lexus will roll out the pre-collision support in the new LS and some functions of its Lexus CoDrive advanced driving support in the system.

It says it will continue to use the single-lens camera and millimetre-wave radar used in the first generation of the system, but will be enhanced to prevent accidents and driver burden.

These additional enhancements will include expanding the scope of hazard detection and improving functionality such as through improvements to the performance of the camera and radar and using the advanced driving support feature Lane Tracing Assist (LTA).

Hazard detection will include adding nighttime pedestrians and cyclists to the scope of hazards detected by PCS.

The current system is unable to detect nighttime pedestrians and cyclists.

It will add Road Sign Assist with key road signs being read by the camera and displayed in the instrument panel. This feature supports safer driving by helping to reduce the possibility of overlooking speed limits and traffic rules, such as stop signs, no entry signs and no overtaking signs.

The Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) has been newly adopted to achieve such aims as reducing driver burden and improving convenience. It keeps the vehicle in the centre of a lane by assisting the driver in steering control when using Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

By accruing features such as this, driver burden can be reduced in locations such as expressways, allowing drivers to drive with greater ease. LTA also comes with LDA.

THREE-PILLAR APPROACH

With the ability to recognise shoulders on straight roads without white lane markings, it gives alerts (display, buzzer or steering vibration) when deviating off roads, and assists in regaining position.

Lexus says that it will continue its three-pillar approach in efforts to address people, cars, and the traffic environment as it seeks to add to its safety packages to keep up with the technology being introduced by its key rivals.