Signature skin

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“The entire industry is built on the same act — choosing a shade from a shelf. The shelf might hold 10 options or 50, the matching might be done by eye at a counter or by an algorithm, but it always ends the same; with you being fitted to the nearest pre-made shade … Denshé Beauty has no shelf.”

Few business ideas spark a whole new way of thinking about makeup quite like luxury African beauty house Denshé Beauty. For founder Denise Mulenga-Ottesen, it was crucial that the way in which foundation is conceptualised changes. Pan-African yet global by design, Denshé Beauty is disrupting the status quo with bespoke, technology-led foundations created from one’s unique skin tone, not pre-determined lab samples.

What inspired the creation of Denshé Beauty?

It began as a refusal to settle. Like many women, I was introduced to beauty by my mother. In the beginning, she and I even shared the same shade, despite the reality that we were not the same colour. It was simply the way things were. The further your skin was from the few default tones the industry was built around, the more rounding-off you were expected to do. You had a handful of options, and you learnt to locate yourself somewhere among them.

Founded by Denise Mulenga-Ottesen and Frederik Ottesen, Denshé Beauty combines beauty, technology and personalisation to challenge the idea of the closest available match. Picture: (Aart Verrips)

Over the years I tried other brands, ranges, more shades, but the instruction never changed — approximate yourself, trial and error your way to the closest version, and call it a match. As a result, what I had actually inherited from my mother was the compromise built into the whole exercise. It took me years to see that as a problem, rather than a fact.

My husband and co-founder, Frederik, is a mechanical engineer, and the more we talked about the problem, the more we kept arriving at the same realisation. The issue was never the size of the shade range. A wider shelf is still a shelf. The problem was the model itself: an industry that starts from a product and asks you to round yourself to fit it. So, we built the opposite: a brand that starts from your skin and works outward.

How would you describe Denshé Beauty in three words?

Measured. Intimate. Inevitable.

Can you take us through the Denshé Beauty Ritual Experience?

It unfolds over two appointments, on separate days, and it feels closer to a fitting with a tailor than a visit to a beauty counter. We don’t rush it, because precision can’t be hurried. The first appointment is the shade consultation. We read your skin at several points across the face, neck and chest, taking our time, because skin is never a single colour and the mismatch usually hides in the places people don’t think to look. It feels less like being matched and more like being studied closely.

The brand’s proprietary Matchmaker formulation system translates individual skin readings into a bespoke foundation shade. Picture: (Aart Verrips)

Those readings run through The Matchmaker, the formulation system we built in-house, and your foundation is then compounded for you alone. You return for the second appointment, the shade fitting, and this is where you meet your foundation for the first time and see your own skin given back to you, unaltered. The whole experience is private with one shade specialist attending only to you. There are no crowds, no counter or performance, none of the exposure of being worked on in public.

What design signatures are non-negotiable when it comes to the Signature Skin Foundation?

The formula has one non-negotiable: it has to read as skin, not as product. We are not trying to cover you or improve on you; we are trying to become invisible on you, which is far harder to formulate than coverage, and it’s the whole point.

In what other ways can one personalise the Signature Skin Foundation?

Denshé Beauty’s Signature Skin Foundation is individually formulated for each client using measurements taken from their own skin. Picture: (Aart Verrips)

At the moment, the personalisation is the shade. Every Signature Skin Foundation is custom-formulated to match your skin tone exactly, and that is where our focus has gone first, because it is the variable that matters most. We launched with one product and one finish, and we did that deliberately, getting a single formula genuinely right before broadening the range. That formula is a soft matte with a natural radiance, so the skin looks healthy rather than flat or overly dewy. It is lightweight and breathable, comfortable enough for everyday wear, and because it is buildable from medium to full coverage, it carries just as well to a special occasion. It also includes SPF 10. As we grow, we will expand what can be personalised across the board.

Customisation has become the ultimate form of luxury. How do you feel your brand propels this concept forward?

Recognition is the whole brand. Customisation is simply how we deliver it today. The promise is to see you exactly, not approximately, and that promise will outlast any single technique we use to keep it. Bespoke normally means slow and one-at-a-time, a single craftsperson who can only ever serve a few. Denshé works the other way around. Every face we measure deepens an archive of real skin, and that archive makes the next match faster and more precise than the last.

Denshé Beauty’s philosophy centres on creating a foundation that reflects the wearer’s skin rather than changing it. Picture: (Aart Verrips)

What role do design and colour play in your atelier, and how do they inform the consumer experience?

The Denshé Atelier is designed to do what the foundation does. It recedes, so that you become the subject. The space was designed by Janine Johnston of PopUp Shop Shop, who took the ideas the brand is built on — precision, restraint, recognition — and made them physical. Beauty retail is usually built to overwhelm, with bright lights and hard surfaces. We wanted the opposite, a space closer to a gallery than a shop.

What do you hope people feel after experiencing Denshé Beauty?

Recognised. I hope they feel the relief of being met exactly rather than approximately, perhaps for the first time. Skin is never a single colour, not even on one face, which is exactly why we measure it rather than guess at it. A guest does not leave transformed into someone else. After years of being offered the nearest version of herself, she finally meets herself in the product. I hope it changes what she will accept afterwards, because once you have been met exactly, the nearest version stops being enough. That is the feeling the whole brand exists to create. Denshé is not an approximation; it is a recognition.

denshebeauty.com

Denshé Beauty Atelier, 204 Oxford Road, Illovo, Sandton, Joburg

Photography Aart Verrips/Agent Emma Represents

Makeup & Hair Alexandra Botha/Lampost Creative

Styling & Art Direction Francois Ferreira

Models Zenith Bvukutwa/Boss Models and Nicole Bux/Ice Models

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