Kwenzo Ngcobo is Azzaro’s Wanted man

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a world where the definition of modern masculinity is ever-changing, Azzaro is redefining its own narrative with the recent announcement of its first-ever local brand ambassador, award-winning South African actor Kwenzo Ngcobo.

Born in Izingolweni, KwaZulu-Natal, Ngcobo represents a new expression of masculinity and generation of South African men who embrace their individuality, honour their roots, and live each moment to the fullest.

The star of Showmax’s hit series The Wife as Qhawe Zulu and a household name in South African TV and film, Ngcobo will feature in the upcoming local campaign for Azzaro’s new addition to the Wanted fragrance pillar, Forever Wanted Absolu.

An amber-woody fragrance with a long-lasting 24-hour trail that captures elegance, hedonism and audacity with notes of Madagascar vanilla, whisky accord, and smoky incense; Ngcobo’s magnetic presence, playful charisma, and grounded nature make him the perfect fit to embody the Azzaro man spirit.

Forever Wanted Absolu combines Madagascar vanilla, a whisky accord and smoky incense in an amber-woody fragrance. Picture: (Supplied)

Through this partnership Azzaro and Ngcobo aim to solidify the brand’s presence in the local market and connect with a new generation of Azzaro Wanted men.

“I’m incredibly excited to partner with Azzaro. The brand has a unique, daring energy and a sophisticated character that really matches my personal style and journey — always moving forward but staying true to where I come from. I’m thrilled to embody the spirit of the Azzaro Wanted man,” said Ngcobo.

To celebrate this milestone, it was only fitting that Azzaro welcome Ngcobo into the brand’s elegant and luxurious world with an intimate candle-lit dinner at the trendy Zioux Restaurant in Johannesburg.

The three-course dinner drew inspiration from the fragrance itself, culminating in a whisky infusion experience after dessert. Picture: (Supplied)

Set against the bustling Sandton skyline, Zioux was transformed into an intimate private dining celebration, complete with a golden “secret door” entrance, marked with Azzaro’s signature coin insignia. Like entering a swanky speakeasy, the golden door opened up into a dimly lit dining space with golden light flickering from candles and a warm glow from bottles of Forever Wanted Absolu on display.

With a curated three-course menu that incorporated the fragrance’s notes, complete with a whisky infusion session after dessert to end off the night — there was no mistake that the new Azzaro man had officially arrived.

Kwenzo Ngcobo celebrated his appointment as Azzaro ambassador over an intimate dinner in Sandton. Picture: (Supplied)

When asked about what he’s most looking forward to in his new role, Ngcobo stated that he is most excited to collaborate and create beautiful content as a naturally creative person.

“I love creating, so to tell the story of who I am … I’m excited to inspire a lot of people through Azzaro.”

Our beauty editor, Nokubonga Thusi, sat down with Ngcobo to get his first sentiments after his ambassador announcement.

How does it feel being the first local ambassador for Azzaro Parfums?

My emotions are everywhere, I can’t believe it. I’m very grateful. It’s an exciting moment for me to be able to be part of the brand, to introduce the brand to a lot of people — my people and other people as well. To be able to have a lot of conversations, I think that has so much power, especially around men: how you carry yourself, how you lead and are responsible. It’s a very beautiful moment for me.

Kwenzo Ngcobo hopes to use the partnership to spark conversations around how a new generation of men approaches confidence, leadership and responsibility. Picture: (Supplied)

We’ve seen many iterations of the Azzaro Man. What does being an Azzaro Man mean to you?

To be confident — to work hard as a man, to win in life and just to do great things. Once you wear that perfume, there’s that power that I cannot describe … like a youthful grounding. You know who you are and where you’re going and what it is that you are working towards. It’s about remaining grounded and being great.

What do you hope to achieve as the Azzaro brand ambassador?

To go global. Africa, Europe, everywhere — I want to see Azzaro everywhere I go, competing with bigger brands, just to win.

If you could describe Azzaro Forever Wanted Absolu in one word, what would it be?

King. You’re a leader; you’re responsible for your people, and you carry great responsibility.

Wanted