Everyday habits that could be ageing your skin

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Experts warn that we should worry less about what we put on our skin and more about our daily habits. Picture:

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With a host of skincare fads and supplements on the market, it’s easy to get swept away by the information overload about preventing problems.

However, for most experts the old adage of “you are what you eat” rings true.

In a recent press release by supplement sommelier and founder of My Beauty Luv, Toni Carroll, she warns against everyday habits that might be behind worrisome sagging skin or acne.

How sugar destroys collagen

Carroll says many people are aware of how sugar affects the waistline, but that a moment on the lips is also a lifetime in the bloodstream.

“When excess sugar circulates in the bloodstream, it triggers a process known as glycation. During this process, sugar molecules bind to proteins such as collagen and elastin, which are the proteins responsible for keeping skin firm, plump and youthful.”

Carroll says this is caused by the formation of compounds known as “advanced glycation end products”, which weaken collagen fibres and make them less flexible.

Smartphone dangers

While dopamine is commonly associated with positive feelings, Carroll warns that dopamine is a neurotransmitter involved in motivation, reward and learning.

Our modern lives are affected by the constant stimuli from social media notifications, endless scrolling, online shopping and digital entertainment, which creates a steady stream of dopamine hits throughout the day.

“While this may seem harmless, many researchers are beginning to examine how constant stimulation affects focus, emotional wellbeing, stress levels and sleep quality.”

When we sacrifice quality sleep for screen time, the consequences often show up first on our faces: tired eyes, dull skin, increased inflammation and reduced skin resilience — Toni Carroll, sommelier and founder of My Beauty Luv

Carroll says poor sleep and chronic stress are two of the fastest ways to accelerate visible ageing. Our body needs rest and sleep to repair itself, produce growth hormones and carry out essential regenerative processes that support healthy skin.

“When we sacrifice quality sleep for screen time, the consequences often show up first on our faces: tired eyes, dull skin, increased inflammation and reduced skin resilience.”

Curb your caffeine

Many of us can’t start a day without coffee, but like many other things, it needs to be enjoyed in moderation.

“Excessive caffeine intake can contribute to elevated cortisol levels, disrupted sleep patterns and increased feelings of stress and anxiety. It may also affect hydration levels and influence the body’s balance of key minerals. One mineral of particular concern is magnesium,” warns Carroll.

Magnesium plays a vital role in the body’s biochemical processes that affect sleep quality, nervous system regulation, energy production and muscle recovery. Carroll says each cup of coffee can flush out up to 40mg of magnesium.

The solution does not lie in eliminating coffee altogether but rather in reconsidering whether your caffeine intake is supporting your wellbeing or simply masking exhaustion.

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