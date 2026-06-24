Oh so dandy!

The Elordi era
Chanel ushers in the next chapter of Bleu de Chanel with a new face — Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who fronts the campaign film for Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif. Rising to fame with his pop-culture-shifting roles in Euphoria, Saltburn and Frankenstein, Elordi’s magnetism embodies the scent’s addictive composition.
Created as the “ultimate expression of Bleu de Chanel”, this iteration captures a sense of modern masculinity with an artfully blended, amber-woody scent profile with notes of Maré Island sandalwood and cistus labdanum.
Trend to watch: Slick control
As seen at Dolce & Gabbana, Qasimi, Saul Nash, Pronounce and Dhruv Kapoor.
The runways bid farewell to messy hair and rugged masculinity in favour of a polished, modern dandyism, with hair sharpened and slicked back. Models were sent out with hair styles that looked as though they were taken straight out of F Scott Fitzgerald’s imagination, with precision styling and sculpted side parts that Jay Gatsby would be proud of. Wet-look finishes mixed 1920s elegance with 1990s cool — think gelled slick-back textures styled with intention, old sport.
Fire & Ice
Narciso Rodriguez explores masculine duality in this woody-musky profile with notes of sandalwood, clary sage, musk and juniper.
Six of the best: Skin smarts
If a Euro summer is on the cards, escape to warmer shores with these protective skin essentials for sun and sea.
- Dior Mattifying Invisible UV Stick SPF 50 PA++++, R1 415
- Fugazzi x Skins Cap, R650, skins.co.za
- Nars Light Reflecting Makeup Setting Mist 90ml, R905
- Skins x Leif Kangaroo Paw Hand Balm 100ml, R690
- Leif Boronia Hand Wash 500ml, R780
- Bioderma Sébium Mat Control 12h Shine-Control Care 30ml, R425
From the June issue of Wanted, 2026.