Oh so dandy!

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Models backstage at the Dhruv Kapoor fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025. Picture:

The Elordi era

Australian actor Jacob Elordi fronts the campaign film for Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif. (Chanel)

Chanel ushers in the next chapter of Bleu de Chanel with a new face — Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who fronts the campaign film for Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif. Rising to fame with his pop-culture-shifting roles in Euphoria, Saltburn and Frankenstein, Elordi’s magnetism embodies the scent’s addictive composition.

Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif 100ml, R5,375. (Supplied)

Created as the “ultimate expression of Bleu de Chanel”, this iteration captures a sense of modern masculinity with an artfully blended, amber-woody scent profile with notes of Maré Island sandalwood and cistus labdanum.

Trend to watch: Slick control

A model backstage at the Qasimi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week — Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027. (Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

As seen at Dolce & Gabbana, Qasimi, Saul Nash, Pronounce and Dhruv Kapoor.

The runways bid farewell to messy hair and rugged masculinity in favour of a polished, modern dandyism, with hair sharpened and slicked back. Models were sent out with hair styles that looked as though they were taken straight out of F Scott Fitzgerald’s imagination, with precision styling and sculpted side parts that Jay Gatsby would be proud of. Wet-look finishes mixed 1920s elegance with 1990s cool — think gelled slick-back textures styled with intention, old sport.

Moroccanoil Texture Clay 75ml, R625. (Supplied)

Fire & Ice

Narciso Rodriguez For Him Musc Santal Eau de Parfum Intense 100ml, R2,990. (Supplied)

Narciso Rodriguez explores masculine duality in this woody-musky profile with notes of sandalwood, clary sage, musk and juniper.

Six of the best: Skin smarts

If a Euro summer is on the cards, escape to warmer shores with these protective skin essentials for sun and sea.

Dior Mattifying Invisible UV Stick SPF 50 PA++++, R1 415

Dior Mattifying Invisible UV Stick SPF 50 PA++++. (Supplied)

Fugazzi x Skins Cap, R650, skins.co.za

Fugazzi x Skins Cap. (Supplied)

Nars Light Reflecting Makeup Setting Mist 90ml, R905

Nars Light Reflecting Makeup Setting Mist 90ml. (Supplied)

Skins x Leif Kangaroo Paw Hand Balm 100ml, R690

Skins x Leif Kangaroo Paw Hand Balm 100ml. (Supplied)

Leif Boronia Hand Wash 500ml, R780

Leif Boronia Hand Wash 500ml. (Supplied)

Bioderma Sébium Mat Control 12h Shine-Control Care 30ml, R425

Bioderma Sébium Mat Control 12h Shine-Control Care 30ml. (Supplied)

From the June issue of Wanted, 2026.