Why everyone’s picking up kettlebells again

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Kettlebells don’t exactly blend into the background. With their compact, rounded shape and single handle, they look a little different from the usual gym equipment, and that alone tends to spark curiosity. More recently, they’ve also become part of a broader shift in how people approach strength training, with a growing focus on movement, longevity and overall function rather than isolated muscle gains.

Their origins are surprisingly old. Kettlebells date back to 18th-century Russia, where they were used as market weights before being adopted by strongmen for training. Today, the intention behind them has evolved. While they still build strength, the emphasis is less on brute force and more on how the body moves as a whole.

The design plays a big role in that. Unlike dumbbells, where weight is evenly balanced, a kettlebell’s mass sits below the handle. That subtle shift means your body has to stabilise constantly as you move, especially during exercises like swings, cleans and snatches. The result is a style of training that feels more fluid and full-bodied, engaging multiple muscle groups at once rather than isolating one area.

One Flow trainer Cam Hilder (Supplied)

For Cam Hilder, who leads Sculpt Kettlebell classes at One Flow Yoga and Wellness Social Club, that difference is what keeps people coming back. “Traditional weight training enables you to build certain muscles really well without engaging your core or stability muscles. It’s very one-dimensional,” he says. “By contrast, a kettlebell routine empowers you to use your entire body. Your range of motion, flexibility and balance improve, and your core and lower back muscles get stronger while building muscle.”

A growing body of research backs this up. Studies published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research suggest that kettlebell training can improve strength and power, particularly in the posterior chain, the muscles along the back of the body. Other findings point to elevated heart rates during workouts, meaning kettlebells can also offer a cardiovascular benefit alongside strength training.

Hilder’s own move towards kettlebell training was shaped by longevity rather than aesthetics. After a decade in personal training, he found himself dealing with recurring joint strain and limited mobility. “I needed something different,” he says. “I’ve been consistently training with kettlebells for almost 18 months now, and I haven’t had a single injury or joint pain.”

Alongside strength training, kettlebells also offer a cardiovascular benefit. (Content Pixie/Unsplash)

That experience is reflected in the mix of people now trying kettlebell classes. Runners use them to build strength and improve performance, while others who once avoided weights are finding them more accessible. The workouts themselves tend to combine higher-intensity, compound movements with slower, more controlled exercises like goblet squats, lunges and Turkish get-ups.

Because these movements rely on technique, guidance is important, especially for beginners. Working with an experienced instructor can make a noticeable difference in safety and effectiveness.

Another reason for their growing popularity is versatility. Kettlebell training can support muscle development and bone density, particularly for women, while also helping older adults improve balance, co-ordination and stability. It’s a format that adapts easily across different fitness levels and goals.

For those curious to try it, several studios across South Africa now offer dedicated kettlebell classes:

One Flow Yoga and Wellness Social Club

One Flow offers multiple kettlebell-focused training sessions through their Sculpt Kettle Bell classes. The classes run from Monday to Saturday, alternating between mornings and evenings. Passes are available as single, 14 day, one month and three month options with rates ranging from R600 for a single, all-access pass to R2,500 for a 12-class, all-access pass.

32 Prestwich Street, De Waterkant, Cape Town

www.oneflow.co.za

Forge. Power. Blast. Burn.

Forge. Power. Blast. Burn. offers 50-minute full-body strength and cardio sessions in their Hot Kettlebell HIIT classes. Classes run daily throughout the week, with early sessions available at 5am and later sessions at 4.30pm. Forge offers a complimentary drop-in for new guests, with a single class priced at R275.

42 Hans Strijdom Avenue, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

www.forgepowerblastburn.com

Kettlebell Titans

A fitness centre dedicated to kettlebell and bodyweight training, Kettlebell Titans offers dynamic sessions through their Marks Park Kettlebells classes. The first class is complimentary, with a R425 monthly fee thereafter, plus R60 per class for Friday afternoon sessions. Training takes place at 5.30am from Monday to Friday and 5.45pm from Monday to Thursday.

Marks Park Sports Club, 1 Judith Road, Emmarentia, Randburg

https://kettlebelltitans.com/

Pulse Fitness & Conditioning

Pulse Fitness & Conditioning owner Dina Crichton has offered specialised kettlebell functional training in Ballito for nearly 15 years. Classes take place weekly, with 5am sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 5.30am sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rates are available on request.

Fitpod 3, Lifestyle Centre, Ballito, Ballitoville

dina@pulseballito.co.za