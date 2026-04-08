Burberry Her Parfum: deliciously daring and sophisticated

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Musician Olivia Dean stars in the Burberry Her campaign film and composed its beautiful soundtrack.

Born from the thrill of open skies, the joy of self-expression, and the empowerment of following your own path, the new Burberry Her Parfum is deliciously daring and sophisticated.

Opening with delicate cherry notes, this fruity yet profound gourmand fragrance evolves through warm amber into an elegant, enveloping vanilla. Complex and full of contrasts, it is a uniquely London-inspired scent for the modern woman.

From its bustling streets to the open skies of its parklands, London forms the backdrop for the Burberry Her Parfum campaign film, fronted and scored by Olivia Dean.

The film follows the acclaimed British singer-songwriter as she draws inspiration from the city’s iconic starlings, her movements echoing their intricate choreography and fluid rhythm.

“It’s all about being in the sky and feeling free. Of flying above everything and feeling … untouchable,” she says, reflecting on the soundtrack.

Dean’s distinctive fusion of musical genres — nostalgic yet modern, personal yet resonant — mirrors the bold notes of Her Parfum, the most intense expression of the Burberry Her fragrance family to date.

Burberry Her Parfum is a fruity gourmand fragrance that is complex and full of contrasts. (Burberry)

Burberry Her Parfum at a glance

Heritage: Her Parfum is the newest addition to the Burberry Her fragrance family. First launched in 2018, the collection also includes Her Eau de Toilette, Her Eau de Parfum, Her Eau de Parfum Intense, and Her Eau de Parfum Elixir.

Her Parfum is the newest addition to the Burberry Her fragrance family. First launched in 2018, the collection also includes Her Eau de Toilette, Her Eau de Parfum, Her Eau de Parfum Intense, and Her Eau de Parfum Elixir. Bottle design: Housed in the signature Burberry Her bottle, this edition features opaque deep pink glass with a matte finish, reflecting the richness of Her Parfum’s fragrance.

Housed in the signature Burberry Her bottle, this edition features opaque deep pink glass with a matte finish, reflecting the richness of Her Parfum’s fragrance. Olfactory pyramid:

Top notes: Cherry, pear

Cherry, pear

Heart notes: Amber accord, freesia accord, whipped cream accord, patchouli oil

Amber accord, freesia accord, whipped cream accord, patchouli oil

Base notes: Vanilla absolute, moss notes, musk

Vanilla absolute, moss notes, musk Availability: Burberry Her Parfum is available from select retailers in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml sizes.

This article was sponsored by Burberry.