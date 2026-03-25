Chanel’s latest makeup collection proves denim is the coolest fashion staple

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Whether you prefer it distressed, acid-washed, faded or bleached, there is no denying denim remains one of the world’s most timeless fashion staples. A chameleon in its own right that can be dressed down or elevated, it epitomises an effortless cool and elegance.

Originating in late 17th century France in the town of Nîmes, denim was not the multifaceted fashion must-have we know today but a durable, practical cotton twill fabric called serge de Nîmes, crafted by French weavers in an attempt to rival a hard-wearing Italian fabric called jeane.

Later it was introduced into the US in the 19th century, where the classic indigo twill weave was used to craft the workwear of miners and railroad labourers during the gold rush era, marking the beginning of its now global and multi-generational popularity.

Lily-Rose Depp fronts the Chanel Denim Makeup Collection campaign (CHANEL)

From a working-class staple to a must-have wardrobe classic, denim (later shortened from serge de Nîmes to just denim) is versatile as it is cool with a longevity owing to its durable structure.

A house known for always honouring timeless French design, icons and legacy across fashion and beauty, Chanel pays homage to denim in a new makeup offering from the Cometes Collective, under the creative direction of Cometes Collective member Valentina Li, who is recognisable by her signature blue bob.

The Chanel Denim Makeup Collection champions the idea that “denim doesn’t play by the rules” and reimagines it for every personality with a new cosmetic expression. In the past, denim may have been reserved for the working class, but now it’s a staple for everyone.

The Denim Makeup Collection encourages the dressing of the face using the codes of the iconic staple and using the same care-free approach in makeup to “play with it” and “wear it however it fits you”.

The new Chanel Denim Makeup Collection (CHANEL)

From vibrant blues and soft, powdery pinks to shimmery gold and silvers, the collection’s palette captures all the many facets of denim such as the way light reflects a well-loved denim piece, its unique weave pattern or the intensity of denim’s iconic indigo blue hue.

The collection’s freedom and iconic cool is captured and fronted by ambassador for the House, actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Clad in head to toe denim, the Canadian tuxedo is not frowned on here as Depp appears instantly cool, luxuriously draped in chain jewellery and swipes of the pigmented shades on the eyes, cheeks and lips.

The Coco Denim Illuminating Powder, embossed with the iconic interlaced CC logo, is the exclusive centrepiece of the collection. An iridescent blue-pearly pink highlighter that comes in an exclusive denim pouch, it can be used on the cheeks or brow bone to create a multi-dimensional gleam reminiscent of a metallic thread woven through a pair of jeans.

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel's Denim Makeup Collection campaign (CHANEL)

The resurgence of blue, synonymous with the 1980s, on the runways of Anna Sui and Tolu Coker proves the love for blue shows no signs of slowing down. Much like denim’s versatility, blue is a universally flattering hue with a plethora of shades and tones to choose from.

The Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palettes in Denim Dream and Coco Jean allow you the freedom to explore the full spectrum of blues with Denim Dream’s frosty, baby blue and silvery tones or Coco Jean’s more intense vibrant blue paired with earthy, neutral metallics.

The Le Vernis in Légende, a deep metallic blue nail polish, Stylo Yeux Waterproof in Bleu Twill and Bleu Métal and the Noir Allure Mascara in Indigo, make for the perfect accompaniments to amplify the look with a generous swipe of the rich, blue hues.

Chanel’s iconic hand cream, La Crème Main, in the Denim Makeup Collection (CHANEL)

If there’s one thing to be excited about, it’s the Rouge Coco Flash in Baby Blue, one of four lipsticks in the collection. This shimmering, pearly baby blue shade can be worn on its own or layered with the other warm, neutral shades to elevate them by adding a pearlescent shine with a sheer blue shift.

For the first time, Chanel’s iconic hand cream, La Crème Main, joins a makeup collection and comes as a super desirable keepsake and accessory dressed in a denim pouch.

The Chanel Denim Makeup Collection is available exclusively at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutiques and ARC.

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