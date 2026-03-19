The case for drinking more black tea

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From versatility to digestive support, here's why black tea should be in your next grocery run.

When most people think of black tea, you might have a regular brew in mind with no milk in it. However, it’s the flavour variant that is loved by some for its taste, affordability and accessibility.

Because black tea is such a part of everyday habits, its health benefits are ironically often overlooked in favour of other options like green, chamomile or rooibos teas.

Dietitian and tea fanatic Mbali Mapholi says it’s time to acknowledge the intrinsic benefits of black tea that have often been overlooked. “Black tea may be traditional but that doesn’t make it basic,” she says.

It’s a tea most households already have in their cupboards, so it’s great to realise there are added benefits to this daily comfort — Mbali Mapholi, dietitian and tea fanatic

“It contains powerful natural compounds that support health in a variety of ways. It’s a tea most households already have in their cupboards, so it’s great to realise there are added benefits to this daily comfort.”

Here are Mbali’s guide to the four overlooked benefits of black tea:

Natural source of antioxidants

Black tea contains flavonoids and theaflavins, which are antioxidant compounds that help protect the body’s cells from oxidative stress. Research has associated regular black tea consumption, as part of a balanced lifestyle, with supporting healthy blood vessels and cardiovascular wellness.

“People often assume they need to turn to expensive supplements for benefits,” says Mbali. “But black tea is rich in antioxidants and has been studied extensively for its role in heart health.”

Focus without the jitters

Unlike coffee, black tea provides moderate caffeine balanced with an amino acid called L-theanine. This pairing promotes alertness while supporting calm, focused concentration.

Mbali explains: “It’s a very steady kind of energy. You get mental clarity without the spikes and crashes. That makes black tea ideal for workdays, studying or even that mid-afternoon slump.”

Black tea is incredibly versatile as it can be enjoyed plain, with milk, with lemon, iced, or even incorporated into recipes. (Supplied by Tetley)

Gentle digestive support

Black tea’s natural compounds may also assist with digestive comfort and gut balance, says Mbali.

“Importantly it offers these benefits without added sugars, syrups or artificial ingredients, which makes it a simple and accessible choice for everyday wellness.”

Versatile taste

Black tea is incredibly versatile as it can be enjoyed plain, with milk, with lemon, iced or even incorporated into recipes. It pairs well with meals, supports hydration and fits seamlessly into daily routines.

“Even though I don’t always reach for black tea, I recognise its wide-ranging health benefits. I’ve been making a conscious effort to include it more regularly for focus, heart health and digestive support,” adds Mbali.

This article was first published in TimesLIVE.