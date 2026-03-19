LISTEN | Shudufhadzo Musida talks advocacy, beauty and identity

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Shudufhadzo Musida and Mathathle Stofile explore the importance of speaking up and share beauty rituals on the Wanted Podcast.

In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, we bring you a conversation about beauty through the lens of identity, spirituality, and a calm, regulated nervous system as the ultimate beauty hack.

Wanted contributor Mathathle Stofile sits down with Shudufhadzo Musida, host of the Mindful Mondays podcast, author, global advocate for women, children, and mental health, and former Miss South Africa (2020), who is currently studying international finance and economic policy at Columbia University.

In this conversation, they talk about the importance of speaking up, holding on to childhood values as one navigates the world, lessons learnt from the blind confidence of Americans, and the magical superpowers of eight-year-olds. Shudu also shares her go-to rituals that never fail to make her feel beautiful.

Remember to like, subscribe, share, and talk about the podcast, so our work can reach as many of you as possible. You can find us on Iono, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. We are @wantedonlinesa on the socials, and we update wantedonlinesa.co.za daily.