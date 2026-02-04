Inside Cape Town’s growing contrast therapy movement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If contrast therapy feels like it appeared overnight, it is probably because we are finally paying attention. The alternation between heat and cold, saunas followed by cold plunges or hot baths chased with ice, has been used for centuries, long before it became a wellness buzzword. What is new is how widely it is being embraced, not just by athletes and physiotherapists, but by people simply trying to feel better in their bodies.

At its core, contrast therapy is straightforward. You expose the body to heat, then to cold, and repeat. The heat opens blood vessels, allowing fresh oxygen and nutrients to move through muscles and joints. The cold does the opposite, narrowing those vessels and helping flush out inflammation and metabolic waste. Moving between the two creates a kind of internal rhythm, a pumping action in the circulatory system, that supports recovery and leaves the body feeling lighter and clearer.

This is why contrast therapy has long been a staple in sports recovery. Studies suggest it can reduce post-exercise fatigue, ease delayed onset muscle soreness (the deep ache that arrives a day later), help manage swelling from minor injuries, and improve joint mobility. It is not a miracle cure, and researchers are clear that it works best alongside active recovery like movement and stretching, but as a supportive tool, it holds its own.

A typical session does not need to be extreme. Most protocols involve three to four minutes of heat followed by about a minute of cold, repeated a few times and ending on cold. The full cycle usually lasts no more than 20 minutes. It can be done at home, but in professionally run spaces the temperatures, timing and transitions are more carefully controlled, which tends to make the experience both safer and more effective.

Beyond the physical benefits, there is something else at play. Switching between heat and cold affects heart rate, breathing and the nervous system, often leaving people calmer and more present afterwards. Many describe the feeling as a reset, not just for sore muscles, but for overstimulated minds.

This is where contrast therapy starts to move beyond pure recovery and into ritual. In Cape Town, where wellness tourism continues to grow, some spaces are reintroducing the practice in a way that feels intentional rather than performative. At One Flow Yoga and Wellness Social Club in Green Point, contrast therapy is approached as a guided experience rather than a test of endurance.

According to co-founder and sauna master Jeanae Dumas, the intention is to help participants understand what’s happening in their bodies, rather than simply enduring extremes.

“The power of contrast therapy lies in how deliberately you move between states,” she explains. “When it’s guided properly, people tend to recover better, stay calmer in the cold, and avoid pushing beyond what’s actually beneficial.”

There is also a social dimension that feels increasingly important. Historically, contrast bathing was communal, something done together, not in silence or isolation. At One Flow, group-based sessions bring back that sense of shared effort and encouragement. The cold is still cold, but it is easier to step in when others are doing it with you.

Of course, contrast therapy is not for everyone, and it is not without limitations. People with certain cardiovascular conditions need to be cautious, and it should not replace active movement or medical care. But used thoughtfully, it offers a powerful reminder that recovery matters, and how we care for our bodies between moments of effort is just as important as the effort itself.