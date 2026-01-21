Creature comforts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Starry night

Inspired by the night sky, Chanel’s Holiday 2025 Collection features shimmering textures that would make Van Gogh weep. Expect metallised liners, molten nail polishes, and star-like iridescence across lips, lids, and cheeks.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Alchimiste, R710 (Supplied)

Le Liner De Chanel Liquid Eyeliner in Flamboyant, R925 (Supplied)

Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Rouge Vie, R1 075 (Supplied)

Noir Allure Mascara in Anthracite, R1 010 (Supplied)

Les Signes De Chanel Exclusive Creation in Pêche Lumière, R1 505 (Supplied)

Cloud cover

When Moroccanoil describes its new Treatment Mist formula as “light as air”, it isn’t exaggerating. A new addition to its legendary treatment-oil line-up, the Treatment Mist has all the shine-boosting hydration we’ve come to love — only in a spray-on, dry-oil hair treatment that’s a weightless, cloud-like mist.

Moroccanoil Treatment Mist Ultra-Light 100ml, R980 (Supplied)

With argan oil and linseed extract, it enhances manageability, acts as frizz control and thermal protection when applied to damp hair, and makes for the perfect finishing styling aid to tame flyaways after blow-drying or to refresh second-day hair.

Vanilla Haze

Fugazzi Vanilla Haze Eau De Parfum 100ml, R3 460 (Supplied)

If you’re not a fan of sweet scents, Fugazzi’s Vanilla Haze just might change your mind. Decadent and warm, this amber-gourmand juice will be on heavy rotation thanks to its creamy, toasted nuttiness that settles like second skin.

Keeping to Fugazzi’s commitment to craft “luxurious fragrances” rooted in playfulness, Vanilla Haze is indulgence in a bottle with notes of mandarin, coconut milk, hazelnut, vanilla pod, tonka bean, jasmine, crème brûlée, white amber, and sweet musk.

True radiance

Cult Korean beauty brand Tirtir, beloved for its Red Cushion foundation, recently launched in SA (exclusively at ARC).

TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion in 40N Cinnamon, R579 (Supplied)

Tirtir brings the best in K-beauty expertise with products like Waterism Glow Tint, which gives lips a glistening you-but-better tint, or Mask Fit Red Cushion, which provides undetectable shade-match coverage.

3 of the best – Decadent delights

1. Diptyque Holiday Classic Candle Sapin 70g, R1 130, skins.co.za

Diptyque Holiday Classic Candle Sapin (Supplied)

2. Leif Limited Edition Gold Label Buddah Wood Hand Wash 1.5L, R2 230

Leif Limited Edition Gold Label Buddah Wood Hand Wash (Supplied)

3. Chanel N°5 The White Gold Body Oil 250ml, R2 795

Chanel N°5 The White Gold Body Oil (Supplied)

From the December issue of Wanted, 2025