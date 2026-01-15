The hidden cost of not sleeping

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The importance of sleep is too often overlooked. Late nights are applauded, and staying up until the early hours to get work done is seen as part of high-demand career paths. But what are the physical and mental effects of sacrificing sleep?

For some people, poor sleep means more than just being tired — it can unravel their mental health, strain relationships and trigger conditions as severe as psychosis. According to an SA study conducted by mattress company Sloom, “[A] survey revealed that Gauteng residents sleep an average of six hours and 34 minutes each night, edging out Cape Town’s six hours and 30 minutes. KwaZulu-Natal followed in third place with an average of six hours and 20 minutes.” Sleep is the cornerstone of health, yet one of the first things people often sacrifice.

Sloom CEO Rudo Kemp says South Africans are getting just enough sleep, with six hours being the minimum number of hours people should dedicate to some shuteye. “There are a lot of elements to a lack of sleep and how it manifests in mental health in the long run. There’s a study that has shown that people who sleep [fewer than] six hours are twice as likely to experience frequent mental distress.”

The study also shed light on the biggest disrupters of sleep. Physical discomfort such as aches and pains was the leading culprit, while stress also played a big role. Environmental factors such as noise, light and temperature fluctuations make up the third biggest sleep saboteur, while the impact of restless partners, pets and children affected 11% of the 2,000 respondents.

Outside of environmental factors, restless partners, pets and children affected 11% of the 2,000 respondents. (iStock)

Claire Millward experienced insomnia during her university years, leaving her with debilitating mental health issues. “I wouldn’t be able to fall asleep and then sometimes wake up really early in the morning. It started in my first year of university at the end of the year, towards exam season. It affects my mental health hugely. It makes me feel unbalanced and very paranoid … and very sensitive.”

What Millward faces is a common struggle. Dr Marc Stopford, a specialist psychiatrist based in Johannesburg, says insomnia affects up to half the population, with females being more affected than males. “It can be a primary insomnia, so insomnia without any other symptoms. But most of the time, insomnia is related to other symptoms and part of other disorders. For example, if you suffer from anxiety, you might have insomnia because of the thinking and the constant brain activity that’s happening.”

Hypersomnia, which is sleeping too much, is also a red flag, as it can point to issues such as depression.

“I’ve definitely felt a lot of shame around the fact that I haven’t been able to sleep. There have definitely been times when I’ve just felt so ashamed of myself, like why can’t I do this thing that’s so natural?” asks Millward, pointing to the emotional toll that shame and pressure to “be a good sleeper” can have.

Toni Becker has also had her fair share of sleep struggles. She has a long history of night terrors that began in childhood and still sometimes wakes up screaming for her parents. “I have complex post-traumatic stress disorder, and one of the ways it manifests is night terrors. So what has been happening to me from a really young age (it must have started when I was about 11 or 12) is going to bed at night and then getting a jolt. So, as I’m falling asleep, I feel like I’m being strangled, and I wake up gasping for air, and that can happen between two and 10 times before I actually fall asleep at night. When I eventually do fall asleep, in the middle of the night, I will wake up screaming,” she says.

Becker’s experience had ripple effects, including sleep issues disturbing her partner, neighbours and even rehab roommates (Becker is a recovering addict with 13 years sober). “It has led to psychosis. It has [affected] other people in my life, making them fearful to go to sleep because they don’t know what they are getting into. Having to inform my neighbours if I scream in the middle of the night … [and] when I was in rehab … having to tell the people I shared a room with that I will scream in the middle of the night.”

Becker doesn’t use sleeping pills because of the potential of developing a dependency, but even for people without addiction issues they are not the useful sleep tools they are often made out to be. “When you have alcohol or even like Z-drugs like Zolpidem or benzodiazepines, they do decrease the amount of time spent in N3 [the deepest stage of non-REM sleep] and in REM. So you’ll find that you will wake up less restored than before. So it does promote sleep, but it doesn’t promote the right sleep,” says Stopford.

Kemp debunks some other myths about sleep, such as mattress quality. “There’s a misconception that people think a very firm mattress is the best option for comfort. If you’re looking at your sleep habits or your sleep environment, the mattress needs to be supportive and comfortable.”

Sleep hygiene is essential for a good night’s rest. (Gallo Images/ IStock)

For Millward, obsessing about getting sleep does her more harm than good. “It sounds counterproductive … but as someone who has battled with bad insomnia for years, the best thing you can do is to actually not overthink it”. It’s bad enough being unable to sleep without also feeling ashamed of being unable to sleep, she says.

Sleep hygiene is essential for a good night’s rest and Millward says that meditation helps her fall asleep due to its calming energy. Becker has a personal routine that works for her, including a warm bath, decluttering her room, keeping water near the bed and playing her comfort TV shows for background noise. “And then when my boyfriend comes to bed, he turns off the TV and he goes to sleep. Things have gotten a lot easier now that I’m in a more low-stress place, but I still scream in my sleep. And I have to follow these patterns to help me sleep,” she says.

Stopford recommends routine bed and wake-up times, no naps, limiting caffeine and screen-free bedtime. “If people are experiencing insomnia, they definitely should try sleep hygiene. And then if [it doesn’t work], don’t hesitate in contacting a healthcare provider and not insisting on medication, but insisting on a full assessment first.”

Kemp adds: “Another key element to a good sleeping routine is to have a plan just before bed. We’ve all heard about blue light, so reducing those blue light dreams and creating an environment that is getting you down for good sleep will help you to wind down. The optimal sleep environment is a cool, dark room. And it does make a big difference if you’re in a room that has blackout curtains or white noise machines that help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Even the lightest kind of noise can sometimes kick you out of a certain stage.”

Sleep isn’t just about rest; it’s a complex interplay of body, mind and lifestyle. Finding a personal routine and being open with others about your struggle is crucial, even if it looks different from standard advice. After all, sleep is an investment in long-term resilience and success.

This article was first published in Business Day.