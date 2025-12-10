Limited-edition luxury

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ethereal artistry

Couturier Iris Van Herpen brings her sculptural, otherworldly aesthetic to makeup in a covetable holiday collaboration with Nars Cosmetics. Uniting founder and creative director François Nars’s and Van Herpen’s shared passion for design, nature, and architecture, the limited-edition Iris Van Herpen x Nars capsule collection embodies the art of transformation. Nars mainstays such as the Explicit Lipstick, Light Reflecting Powder, and the Afterglow Collection get the Van Herpen treatment, encased in embossed, holographic packaging that takes inspiration from her intricate laser-cut designs. Expect shapeshifting textures and formulas such as marbleised prismatic powder and iridescent gloss with purple shimmer.

Iris Van Herpen x Nars Light Reflecting Prismatic Powder in Moonwave, R670 and Iris Van Herpen x Nars Explicit Lipstick in 829 Blame, R905 (Supplied)

Gleam Afterglow Lip Shine in 271 Intergalactic, R670 (Supplied)

Violet aura

Louis Vuitton pays homage to trailblazing heroines of the past and present with eLVes Louis Vuitton. An uplifting floral creation by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, eLVes shines a light on lily of the valley — once known as the “silent flower” owing to its muted quality in perfumery — bringing its fresh, delicate characteristics to the fore. Combined with Bulgarian rose absolute and a CO2-extracted Centifolia rose exclusive to Louis Vuitton, it encapsulates the duality, boldness, and complexity of femininity. Housed in the house’s signature cylindrical bottle, the soft violet juice is floral and ambery with notes of blackcurrant, peach, cinnamon, ginger, ambroxan, and patchouli.

eLVes Louis Vuitton EDP 100ml, R6 550 (Supplied)

The power of 9

The Cometes Collective has transformed Chanel’s Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palette into a limited-edition holiday collection, Les 9 Ombres. Makeup artists Ammy Drammeh, Cécile Paravina, and Valentina Li have created three palettes with nine new shades: jewel and metallic tones in The Daring Muse; unexpected hues in The New Singular; and iridescent, futuristic shades in The Space Traveller.

Chanel Les 9 Ombres Eyeshadow Palettes, R1 765 each (Supplied)

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025.