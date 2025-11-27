The minimalist’s guide to supplement stacking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

My social media feed is not random; it’s a culmination of years of meticulous pruning. I follow health practitioners, longevity researchers, nutritionists and the occasional wellness sceptic to keep things balanced. In theory, this should create clarity. In reality, it’s turned my feed into a high-speed conveyor belt of supplement hacks, miracle stacks and warnings about ingredients I was told to swear by a week before.

These contradictions eventually pushed me to get formal training. Maybe it’s my occupational predisposition to deep research and inquiry or always preferring the path less travelled, but I have always leaned toward a natural approach over a strictly allopathic one. Supplements felt like somewhere I could make meaningful changes. Yet even with a certificate and a decent grounding, I still find myself second-guessing what to combine, what to avoid, and which “non-negotiables” are worth the hype.

To cut through the noise, I needed an expert in the industry with knowledge, integrity, and transparency. Enter Kevin Coyne: founder of Natroceutics and one of the country’s leading authorities on supplement development. I asked him to help unpack what stacking really is, how to identify quality and how to stop throwing money at supplement promises that don’t deliver on the fine print.

What is supplement stacking, beyond the TikTok chaos?

“Stacking essentially refers to combinations of products to form a protocol for optimal results. What makes a good protocol for a person really comes down to the individual. Everyone’s needs and biology are different.”

Kevin Coyne shares the essentials of building effective supplement stacks rooted in biology, not marketing noise. (Natroceutics)

What are the essential stacks that give the biggest return?

“An essential starting point is understanding what you need to address and knowing that nutrition is at the foundation of this. If your body does not have basic building blocks of nutrients to function optimally, don’t expect to do well. For example, you may be struggling with energy, perhaps due to an iron deficiency. There could be several reasons for this. Taking energy-related supplements or consuming more caffeine isn’t going to address the cause. My advice is to always invest in professional diagnostics and testing. From there you can create a tailored and specific protocol to address what you need and measure results every few months.

“Additionally, while a particular energy ‘stack’ may make sense for most people, if you are iron deficient it’s not going to produce the results you need. I always suggest a foundational protocol of nutrition and supplements as the first step. This means taking care of vitamins, minerals and fatty acids — essentially all the nutrients and substances your body requires to function optimally. Then you can address your specific needs, such as stress management, inflammation, hormones or blood sugar.”

What not to take together, and why?

“Simply put — what’s optimal versus what’s harmful. If you’re sticking to recommended use, you’re mostly in a safe zone. There are certain combinations to avoid because of competition for absorption or interference. It’s also essential to consider pharmaceuticals and potential interactions.

We’ve observed that some people don’t tolerate certain supplements which may be extremely beneficial for others. A high quality Ashwagandha extract works well for about four out of five users to help them relax and improve sleep, however for some it has the effect of a stimulant and keeps them awake. Whenever you see a specific stack or combination, know that it’s a general recommendation that works for most people, but not all. I always recommend finding a qualified practitioner — an integrative doctor would have a good grasp on this and give you a protocol unique to your needs. This is especially true if you have a preexisting condition or are on pharmaceutical medication.”

How do you avoid “expensive urine” by stacking with intention?

“It comes down to understanding what you need. It makes no sense to consume supplements that aren’t going to support your goals. For example, if you are a 21-year-old female that’s vegan and struggling with energy, using CoQ10 or NAD boosting supplements are unlikely to support you much. You’d need to address nutrients like iron, B12 and possibly creatine. I see people taking supplements that are ‘cherry on top’ products but not addressing their foundation first. The most expensive supplements regardless of cost are the ones that don’t work and the ones you don’t need.”

Quality supplements rely on transparency, reputable brands, and proven manufacturing standards. (Natroceutics)

What simple cues indicate quality and bioavailability?

It’s difficult for most people to know what a quality product is. I’ve been working in this space for 20 years and I still occasionally get duped by a nutritional product or a supplement company that’s misleading or not disclosing what I want them to on their label. This really irks me because I always think, what chance does a person without my expertise have?

Some companies have strong marketing with below average products. My advice would be to establish the company’s reputation and history. Understand who is endorsing the product, you should be able to contact the company and they should be comfortable supplying you with information about their products. Products should be produced under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) as a starting point. Bioavailability is also important; it essentially refers to your body’s ability to absorb a substance.

Some bioactives such as caffeine have excellent bioavailability, whereas CoQ10 in its crystalline form has poor oral bioavailability. Depending on the ingredient, companies may use methods or technologies to enhance the absorption and improve the efficacy to deliver better results. Not all supplements need absorption enhancers, but those that do are not all enhanced equally.”

What should people look out for when buying a supplement in an unregulated market?

“It’s important to understand that all South African health products are regulated, but not all companies are compliant. Supplement brands are required to produce products in certified facilities, employ a responsible pharmacist, and submit products for inspection and registration. South Africa is highly regulated, if anything overregulated, but austere regulation does not mean better products.

I would go back to checking the company’s reputation and speak with people in the know. Ask yourself if you’re buying the products from a source where there’s recourse and consult a professional that has a good reputation in this space. Someone you can trust that doesn’t have a vested interest in the brand.”

From a research and journalistic perspective, some nutrients repeatedly appear as foundational in supplementation protocols, such as omega 3 fatty acids, magnesium, and vitamin C. Others may include additional vitamins or minerals to fill dietary gaps. These are not prescriptive or guarantees, they’re simply patterns observed in research and meant as a starting point for readers to understand how foundational protocols are often structured.

Supplements are tools, not magic and stacking isn’t about the latest TikTok trend, it’s about understanding your needs, covering foundational gaps, and building from there. Kevin’s advice is simple: start with the basics, personalise where necessary, and verify quality. But if you really want to optimise your outcomes, a personalised protocol from a qualified professional is the only way to see meaningful gains.