Four Luxury Niche Brand Founders Share The Ultimate Gifts to Add to Your Cart

No-one knows luxury better than the creators of some of your favourite luxury niche brands. So when we asked the brand founders of Fugazzi, Aqualis, Bibbi and The Grey, we knew we were in for some of the most covetable items to add to our holiday wish lists. If you’re in a bit of a pickle regarding what to gift this season — fear not, read on and take notes

(Supplied)

Bram Niessink, founder of fragrance brand, Fugazzi

What is your go-to item to gift over the holidays and why?

Fugazzi’s “Vanilla Haze” is my favourite gift — it’s warm, inviting, and perfect for creating lasting memories during the holiday season.

What holiday offerings can people look forward to this season at Skins?

This year, Skins is featuring exclusive gift sets and limited-edition fragrances, including holiday-themed selections from Fugazzi. It’s the perfect opportunity to find something special and unique for loved ones.

What do you gift the person who “has everything”?

A unique and personal fragrance like Fugazzi’s “Angel Dust”. It’s unexpected, soft, long lasting and speaks to individuality.

Fugazzi Vanilla Haze (Supplied)

What is your favourite gift to receive?

Anything thoughtful. I appreciate gifts that tell a story or reflect the giver’s personality.

What is one luxury item on your wish list this year?

Being with my family and friends and spending time together, and having a lot of fun.

Which brand, apart from your own, would you personally gift or like to receive?

I admire brands like Marc-Antoine Barrios and Borntostandout for their artistry. Their fragrances are a masterclass in elegance and innovation, making them a joy to gift or receive.

(Supplied)

Steyn Grobler, founder of fragrance brand, Aqualis

What is your go-to item to gift over the holidays and why?

Funnily enough, I gift everyone fragrance! But I match people’s personalities with my portfolio so it’s well thought out with a message as to why I chose that for the person.

What holiday offerings can people look forward to this season at Skins?

Very excitingly, we have two new eau de parfums that are incredible fragrances for the summer. It’s the first time that I have created EDPs, normally only doing extraits. Fleur De Glace is a stunning fresh floral perfect for the December festive vibe that is so unique to SA. Kinesis inspires movement and was worn by Akani Simbine at the Olympics. We spoke about having a fragrance that sets him in the right frame of mind and has an almost meditative effect on focus for the challenge ahead. He chose Kinesis for this, which was a major honour for Aqualis.

What do you gift the person who “has everything”?

Something that evokes emotion and relative to your personal relationship with them. It doesn’t need to be expensive. It can be a key ring that reminds them of a place or situation you were both in that makes them laugh every time they look at it. Gifts like that come with an implicit promise that you will keep making memories with them and you cherish them for who they are, not what they have. That means a lot more to someone who has it all.

Aqualis Fleur De Glace Eau De Parfum (Supplied)

What is your favourite gift to receive?

I’m a practical person so like gifts that I will use for the foreseeable future and think of that person every time I use them.

What is one luxury item on your wish list this year?

First, just the luxury of having time with my loved ones, and a Mont Blanc pen wouldn’t be bad either.

Which brand, apart from your own, would you personally gift or like to receive and why?

Having worked for Ex Nihilo for many years and having intrinsic knowledge of the detail that goes into bringing something to market, I will always recommend them. Their Ambre Fou candle remains an obsession in my household.

(Supplied)

Stina Seger, founder of fragrance brand, Bibbi

What is your go-to item to gift over the holidays and why? From Bibbi, I highly recommend the discovery set, which includes five of our best-selling perfumes. Gifting a scent experience for Christmas is always appreciated regardless of gender or age.

What holiday offerings can people look forward to this season at Skins?

I think that the different Skins boxes are perfect gifts — there’s truly something for everyone.

What do you gift the person who “has everything”?

I genuinely love fragrance and niche beauty, so a perfect choice and a safe bet for anyone who also loves this world would be a discovery set, a luxurious hand soap, or a beautifully scented candle. Otherwise, I like to gift experiences since you can’t really get enough of that can you?

Bibbi Ghost of Tom (Supplied)

What is your favourite gift to receive?

I feel happiest when the money someone would spend on a gift for me is directed towards supporting a charitable cause, particularly those benefiting children or women.

What is one luxury item on your wish list this year?

A piece of art from the Swedish glassblower artist, Hanna Hansdotter.

Which brand, apart from your own, would you personally gift or like to receive and why?

I am absolutely in love with the German brand ByNacht. Their products, along with the founders’ journey and expertise, are truly remarkable.

(Supplied)

Gregor Jaspers, founder of men’s skincare brand, The Grey

What is your go-to item to gift over the holidays and why?

From my own brand, it’s our Iconic three-in-one face cream — you can’t go wrong with this one

What holiday offerings can people look forward to this season at Skins?

We have our starter set available for the holiday season, which is a set containing two of our best-sellers in a beautiful wash bag — men love this.

What do you gift the person who “has everything”?

For the person who has everything I think the only thing you can give is the gift of friendship. I always make a handmade card (old school cut and glue with pictures of me and the person I’m giving the card to) saying I will take them out for dinner, great food and wine in a great restaurant with your friend is priceless!

The Grey Starter Set (Supplied)

What is your favourite gift to receive?

A dinner date gift!

What is one luxury item on your wish list this year?

It’s been on my list for a while. The Cartier Santos watch in gold/steel.

Which brand, apart from your own, would you personally gift or like to receive and why?

Oh so many, but for now. Any fragrance of Bibbi!