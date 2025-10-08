Opening on October 15, the Norval Foundation, in collaboration with Everard Read, presents Tears Now But Heaven Tomorrow, a tribute to the late Githan Coopoo.
A self-taught jewellery designer and sculptor, Coopoo’s work transcended craft and fine art, weaving together mythology, ancient civilisations, queer identity and SA heritage. Known for his bold use of colour, text and iconography, his pieces used wit and symbolism to explore elitism, belonging and identity.
The exhibition opening takes place on October 15 from 6pm, with tickets available via WebTickets.
Absa L’Atelier Art and Lifestyle Fair — Nirox Sculpture Park, Johannesburg
Memory, movement, and modernity: art in October
From emerging talents to celebrated masters, this month offers a vibrant mix of exhibitions across Johannesburg and Cape Town
Image: FNB Art Joburg
Thato Toeba — Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town
Limpopo-born multi-media artist Thato Toeba presents a solo exhibition of new works at Stevenson Gallery in Cape Town from October 18 to November 29.
Toeba, who earned an LLM from Humboldt University in Berlin in 2015 and recently completed a two-year residency at the Rijksakademie in Amsterdam, merges law, research and art in their practice. Through mixed-media photomontage and assemblage, Toeba interrogates power, identity and memory within the SA context. The winner of the 15th FNB Art Prize, Toeba will also present a solo exhibition at the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG) in 2026 as part of their prize.
The exhibition opens on October 18, from 10am to 1pm. Stevenson Gallery is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and Saturday 10am to 1pm.
Africa's new vanguard
Not So Everyday — Kim Sacks Gallery, Johannesburg
Image: Kim Sacks Gallery
Kim Sacks Gallery, founded by Danish-trained ceramicist Kim Sacks, hosts Not So Everyday from October 4 to November 15 at its Rosebank space.
Curated by Sacks over several years, the exhibition brings together ceramic, wood and fibre works from leading contemporary artists across the African continent, including Ira Bekker, Clementina van der Walt and Philemon Sangweni.
The gallery also offers weekly ceramics classes for both beginner and advanced students.
The exhibition runs until November 15. Kim Sacks Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm, and Monday and Saturday, 10am to 5pm. Entry is free.
Tears Now But Heaven Tomorrow — Norval Foundation, Cape Town
Image: Supplied
Opening on October 15, the Norval Foundation, in collaboration with Everard Read, presents Tears Now But Heaven Tomorrow, a tribute to the late Githan Coopoo.
A self-taught jewellery designer and sculptor, Coopoo’s work transcended craft and fine art, weaving together mythology, ancient civilisations, queer identity and SA heritage. Known for his bold use of colour, text and iconography, his pieces used wit and symbolism to explore elitism, belonging and identity.
The exhibition opening takes place on October 15 from 6pm, with tickets available via WebTickets.
Absa L’Atelier Art and Lifestyle Fair — Nirox Sculpture Park, Johannesburg
Image: Edward Lawerh/Absa
Absa presents the second L’Atelier Art and Lifestyle Fair on October 11 at Nirox Sculpture Park in Johannesburg.
An extension of the bank’s L’Atelier 2025 competition, the fair features a curated exhibition of works by the top 12 finalists, alongside printmaking students from Artist Proof Studio. Visitors can also enjoy live music, Sip & Paint sessions, artisanal markets and African cuisine in Nirox’s scenic setting.
The fair runs from 10am to 4pm, with tickets priced from R200 (general) to R900 (VIP) via Howler.
Vortex — Graham Modern Contemporary, Johannesburg
Image: Supplied
Abstract painter Jennifer Morrison unveils her latest exhibition, Vortex, at Graham Modern Contemporary in Hyde Park from October 9.
A graduate of Central Saint Martins in London, Morrison’s work explores colour, movement and rhythm through her signature arrangements. Her new collection of abstract oil paintings draws inspiration from the landscapes and textures of SA, marking her first local exhibition since 2023 and a creative homecoming.
Graham Modern Contemporary is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm, and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Entry is free.
A Protea Is Not A Flower — Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town
Image: Johannesburg Art Gallery
Opening on October 16, Zeitz Mocaa presents A Protea Is Not a Flower, a dual-artist exhibition featuring Lerato Shadi and Robin Rhode.
Curated by Khanyi Mawhayi, the exhibition pays homage to Gerard Sekoto, Bessie Head and Don Mattera, exploring the legacies of these pivotal black modernist intellectuals through contemporary dialogues in installation, photography and film. Running until November 25 2026, the exhibition reflects on migration, home, exile and belonging, bridging generations of SA creativity.
The museum is open from 10am to 6pm daily. Tickets are available via WebTickets from R265.
You might also like...
Otherwordly organics
A Gerard Sekoto moment at Strauss & Co
Msaki’s quest for healing and justice