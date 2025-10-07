For Da Silva, prompting is a journey. One output nudges the idea off its axis, the next refines it; the artwork evolves through artistic iteration, not automation. Her presence signals the Centre’s intent; to ensure SA artists shape the global conversation from within, not watch it from the sidelines.
Ethics, education and urgency
At the Centre, Eldagsen spoke with urgency about what AI means for both creativity and photography’s future. His argument circled back, each time underscoring human agency. AI, he suggested, is “simultaneously overrated and underrated”. What makes the difference, he reminded an audience eager to test their views, is not the machine but the person behind it. Yet it was another remark that lingered with me long after the talk: “Promptography is the voice of a choir. Photography is the voice of me.”
Most crucially, he stressed that originality begins with the initial idea, and, afterward, it is honed through an aesthetic sense. What you feed the machine shapes the outcome, but it’s the human act of selection and refinement that gives work its spine.
The warning is clear: a rising generation, whose imaginations are increasingly shaped by screens rather than tactile encounters, risks allowing technology to define what creativity looks like. The task, then, is to cultivate originality and discernment, habits of attention that resist flattening into the average. This is where the Centre steps beyond being a venue. By fostering debate and education, it positions itself as a place where critical engagement can protect the essence of creativity, even as the tools change.
Art meets the algorithm
When machines dream, Johannesburg’s new Roger Ballen Centre for Photography asks: what is creativity now?
Image: Supplied
Johannesburg has always been a city of contradictions. Built on extraction yet powered by reinvention, it carries fracture and resilience in the same breath. The recently opened Roger Ballen Centre for Photography, with its clean lines and quiet light, enters this charged landscape as a dedicated space for the medium. And it begins not with comfort, but with provocation.
The debut exhibition, PSYCHOPOMP!, curated by Berlin-based artist and theorist Boris Eldagsen, unsettles from the first step inside. The images are jarring; less display than confrontation. What does it mean for a cultural space to begin with AI and the unconscious as its first subject? And what does it mean for Johannesburg, and for Africa, to step directly into the global argument about authorship, authenticity and the future of seeing?
Eldagsen is no stranger to disruption. In 2023 he declined the Sony World Photography Award after submitting an AI-generated image, sparking debate across the art world. If a machine can conjure an image from text, what remains distinctly photographic? Where does authorship reside: artist, algorithm or data set?
Africa's new vanguard
At the Centre, he pushes the conversation through “promptography”: images generated by giving text prompts to AI systems. The distinction is deliberate. “AI is not photography,” he argues. “Photographers work with light; they interact with what stands before the lens. AI can expand imagination, but it severs it from reality.”
That this conversation takes root in our city, matters. Others, like Berlin or New York, may be expected stages; this one is a proving ground. Roger Ballen has lived and worked in Johannesburg for more than four decades and understands the significance of opening a photography-dedicated centre in a place where contradiction shapes daily life. Launching with AI isn’t a gimmick; it’s a statement. The Centre will not merely archive the medium’s past, it will test the boundaries of its present.
Image: Supplied
The Mirror of AI
In Jung’s vocabulary, a “psychopomp” is a mediating figure, an agent that moves between conscious and unconscious, guiding transformation and self-discovery. Eldagsen borrows the term to name AI’s unsettling role as mirror rather than oracle. The artists in Eldagsen’s curated PSYCHOPOMP! don’t ask machines for answers; they use them to expose what lingers in shadow: fear, shame, memory, the unprocessed remainder.
Among the line-up for the inaugural exhibition is Johannesburg-based creative Arminda da Silva, who works under the pseudonym ImagineThat. A graphic designer and illustrator, she embraces “weirdness” as method, her AI works playful, grotesque and insistently human. “People think there is no creativity in promptography,” she told me, as we moved among her pieces on display, “but it is precisely my past experiences and artistic soul that bring the works to life”.
Image: Ryan Enslin
Image: Ryan Enslin
In late October the Centre will pivot to an entirely different subject. Coinciding with the International Association of Genocide Scholars conference at the neighbouring Johannesburg Holocaust & Genocide Centre, the exhibition will spotlight photographic responses to historical trauma. It will also see Ballen’s new colour body of work, Spirits and Spaces, on view. The thematic shift is stark, but the thread holds: what does photography witness, what does it reveal, what does it distort? Whether confronting AI’s hallucinations or history’s, the Centre commits to complexity.
It would have been easy to begin with celebration; instead, the Centre begins with disruption, pressing audiences to reckon with technology, and with themselves. In the shock of PSYCHOPOMP! we glimpse not just machine output but our own fragments returned to us. The message is unmistakable: this is not a house of reassurance. It’s a space for difficult questions.
Perhaps that is Johannesburg’s contribution to the global conversation, to remind us that art’s task is not to soothe but to test. As Ballen has long argued, art is a mirror to the times. In Forest Town, that mirror is newly angled, refracted through the algorithm and pointed directly at us.
rogerballen.com/inside-out-centre
