Now, Stern is officially having a moment. A full-scale solo exhibition at the Brücke-Museum, Berlin, is proving very successful as the public there get to know her fascinating life and art. The bulk of the work on show is drawn from the Irma Stern Trust Collection, which has been overseen by her estate trust since her death in 1966.
Strauss & Co, as the leading fine-art auction house in the country, has played an important role in maintaining the value of her cultural heritage. Stern is the auction house’s top-selling artist by value, and holds the African record for the sale of a single work — R22.3-million for a painting titled Children Reading the Koran in 2023. A rare “white glove” (sold-out) sale of her work was handled by Strauss in 2022.
In September and October this year, Strauss will present a series of events and talks about the artist, including the screening of excerpts from a forthcoming documentary film. This showcasing will culminate in Strauss’ auction sale in Cape Town on 16 September, which features three significant works from different periods in her career.
Irma Stern’s second act
Strauss & Co continues to champion Irma Stern, bridging art history, market value, and cultural heritage
Irma Stern (1894-1966) has never been far from the top of the South African art world’s mind. As one of the most significant artists our country has produced, and still the painter of the most valuable single work by a South African artist (Arab Priest sold for £3-million in 2011), her local reputation is canonical.
Yet her international profile has never really grown, perhaps because of a lack of gallery and museum exposure after the Second World War, a break with the Western art market further solidified by apartheid-era isolation.
Her story is fairly well known — she was born to German-Jewish settlers in Schweizer-Reneke, who then relocated to Germany to escape the South African War. Stern was mostly educated there and became a member of the influential Novembergruppe of German expressionist painters. Her first serious work was produced in 1916 in Berlin, Das Ewige Kind (The Eternal Child). The painting caught the attention of Max Pechstein, the Brücke expressionist who supported Stern and introduced her to important gallery owners. Stern’s own expressionist style of the 1930s and 1940s owes much to his primitivist brand of expressionism — a style she would never completely abandon.
“Do remember they can’t cancel the Spring”
