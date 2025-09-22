And in Fury Road a dilapidated, red-clothed sculpture signals a pile of rose quartz for tourists. Beams from an approaching road-grader pierce the night, simultaneously gorgeous and menacing. The photograph’s title, referencing the post-apocalyptic Mad Max movie, is scathingly smart. “Tourists buy bags of quartz for R100,” Courtney-Clarke tells me. “It takes six weeks to dig. R100! I have to be out there documenting what’s happening.”
The slow road to the story
Courtney-Clarke’s oeuvre is rooted in authenticity. She can spend weeks with a family before even bringing out her camera. Her photographs are “never posed, never cropped, never edited,” she insists. A tripod and fixed lens anchor and slow her down, compelling her to step into her subjects’ world. “I’ve learnt over many years that patience is required to get the story.”
The approach manifests clearly in All I have is Smoke. Through the enveloping smog of her pipe, wrinkles and ragged thinness are all we can see of ǀAsa !Amace. The 69-year old woman’s life story is of repeated, forced displacement. She now lives in a designated shack settlement at Grashoek, where water pump breakdown is as commonplace as cattle theft.
Sometimes the story remains opaque, or a mystery. In Hanging, a hare dangles hauntingly from a roadside post. “What the f**k,” she recalls thinking. “I was there for a long time getting the shot. But no-one came by at all, there was no-one to ask [about this.] I assume it was a marker for an off-road 4x4 track.”
A lens on life in unforgiving rural Namibia
Searing but beautiful, Margaret Courtney-Clarke’s exhibition is a must-see at the Cape Town Photography Festival
“I had a yearning to tell stories. I realised that was how I wanted to use the camera,” says award-winning photographer Margaret Courtney-Clarke of her almost 50-year vocation.
“A lot of people are shocked by my work, because they don’t see this. They don’t stop,” referring to the blissful or wilful ignorance of tourists passing through Namibia, wealthier Namibians and the wider world, for whom the indigenous people in remote regions of the country are ignored as peripheral.
In a powerful contribution towards correcting this, these marginalised communities, and the environs they inhabit are the focus of her current exhibition, “Frail and Flowering”, at the Artvark gallery in Kalk Bay, Cape Town.
A Paul Weinberg retrospective
Born, and now based, in Swakopmund after a lifetime of journeying Africa, she looks outward, beyond the façades of “a beautiful old-style German town”, to “a hundred thousand people living in cardboard boxes, in a place where it never rains.”
The landscape is an inhospitable, dusty monochrome, but amid the bleakness, Courtney-Clarke finds colour and resilience. The Water Point in a Storm catches a family at a well, caught in a sudden, whipping whirlwind. Hands and arms are raised as shields, a youngster starts running away, the purples, pinks and reds of their pretty clothing like protest banners against the harshness.
Red pops, too, in Melody Under the Sun. A lone violinist, his elegant waistcoat contrasting against a backdrop of endless sand, plays at community gatherings around the Daures massif, Namibia’s highest mountain. His Westernised name is Gottlieb Die Vioolman. The image’s caption reminds us that Gottlieb means God is love.
Technically, Hanging is masterful, the telephone posts, wire and dirt-track contour are leading lines, drawing our eye to the hare’s, its ears and paws in pleading-like symmetry, the dour colour palette cohering with and enhancing its death pose.
Why is it that, more so than for photographs of people undergoing hardship, even desperation, we feel anguish at images of dead animals?
Entrapped isn’t strictly part of the exhibition, but appears in a browsable book of Courtney-Clarke’s “Dust on the Wind” portfolio. It’s visceral, shocking: two hooves of a gemsbok, fur torn through to reveal bone, suspended upside down on a barbed wire fence. These are regular, needless deaths. Poorly maintained fences surrounding the Namib-Naukluft National Park keep wildlife from water sources on neighbouring private land. But animals try to jump the fences, only to be ensnared — then often mauled to death by predators.
Some of Courtney-Clarke’s award-winning images are featured in “Frail and Flowering”. LensCulture magazine awarded her Caged series its Critics’ Choice prize in 2022. In the same year Singing the Rain was included in the British Journal of Photography’s Decade of Change awards, judged for photography’s power as “a mirror, a warning sound, a vehicle for truth.”
This truth does include a people’s pride, resilience, and celebrations. Her camera catches a mid-teen youngster holding a makeshift birdcage and staring with satisfaction at the pigeons inside. Titled “I’ll Get Rich”, his scheme was born out of the need to support his family after the loss of their donkeys and goats to poaching — “a terrible problem now in rural Namibia” — on top of a seven-year drought.
Life is Them depicts two dancers whirling on the roadside, their ornate, billowing yellow and orange traditional costumes complementing the ochre sands and the decorative baubles on the foregrounded thorn tree. They’re performing to entice the passing tourist busses, but evident, too, is the gesture of upliftment from one woman, eliciting joy from the other.
Despite this aspect of ‘Frail and Flowering’, in much of the curation, and in Courtney-Clarke’s other exhibits, I see documentation of how the vestiges of indigenous cultures are succumbing to supposed progress, and how globalisation is absorbing them unkindly. Ironically, too, in Namibia’s sand and gravel vastness their space is being chewed away by mining concessions, climate change, and tourism’s disengaged encroachment. Courtney-Clarke is bearing witness to their struggle to hold on to what they were, or their hope for a better life.
How does she summarise her own story, and the message threading her work? “Take the time,” she responds, “reflect, and look beyond our comfort zone.”
Frail and Flowering by Margaret Courtney-Clark is at the Artvark Gallery until September 30 2025.
