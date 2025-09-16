"Many who live in places like the sleepy tenant labour community of Bloemhof imagine a better life elsewhere, without the endless toil and drudgery of farm life. Rarely do they get to put their talent on display. Sewefontein is the place to be for anyone who’s worth his or her salt. Here people are offered the chance to sing or perform — or do both. Out of the purview of employers and minders they are free to frolic, mate or get drunk, according to their wish or inclination. It is on weekends like this that shebeens thrive.” —Santu Mofokeng, Santu Mofokeng: Stories.
For most of Santu Mofokeng’s career as a photographer, the title Concert at Sewefontein was used to refer to a single image. The photograph in question, depicting four spectral-like young Black men in a harshly lit room, has an eerie and confrontational quality as the viewer is met by the unblinking gaze of the central figure, almost completely obscured by shadows.
Taken on Friday, 11 November 1988, during a two-week stay at Vaalrand Farm, Bloemhof, this photograph is one of Mofokeng’s earlier images and is well known to those familiar with his oeuvre. What was not known was that this was a single image selected by Mofokeng from five rolls of black-and-white film he shot on the night to record a concert organised and performed by labour tenants from the surrounding area.
Weekend special
Concert at Sewefontein
Santu Mofokeng’s ode to a momentary freedom
Image: Santu Mofokeng
"Many who live in places like the sleepy tenant labour community of Bloemhof imagine a better life elsewhere, without the endless toil and drudgery of farm life. Rarely do they get to put their talent on display. Sewefontein is the place to be for anyone who’s worth his or her salt. Here people are offered the chance to sing or perform — or do both. Out of the purview of employers and minders they are free to frolic, mate or get drunk, according to their wish or inclination. It is on weekends like this that shebeens thrive.” —Santu Mofokeng, Santu Mofokeng: Stories.
For most of Santu Mofokeng’s career as a photographer, the title Concert at Sewefontein was used to refer to a single image. The photograph in question, depicting four spectral-like young Black men in a harshly lit room, has an eerie and confrontational quality as the viewer is met by the unblinking gaze of the central figure, almost completely obscured by shadows.
Taken on Friday, 11 November 1988, during a two-week stay at Vaalrand Farm, Bloemhof, this photograph is one of Mofokeng’s earlier images and is well known to those familiar with his oeuvre. What was not known was that this was a single image selected by Mofokeng from five rolls of black-and-white film he shot on the night to record a concert organised and performed by labour tenants from the surrounding area.
A Paul Weinberg retrospective
Image: Santu Mofokeng
It would take just over 25 years for the full story of this night to emerge, starting when Mofokeng was introduced to curator, writer, and editor Joshua Chuang by Lunetta Bartz of Joburg-based creative studio Maker. For three years, this team immersed themselves in Mofokeng’s archive of over 30 000 negatives, looking for the untold stories of Mofokeng’s photographic practice.
Through this rigorous editing process Mofokeng and Chuang distilled the 18 stories that would be published as Santu Mofokeng: Stories by the renowned photographic publisher Steidl in 2019. One of these “stories” was a new and expanded interpretation of “Concert at Sewefontein”: this title was no longer limited to a single image but was rather transformed into a visual narrative comprising 17 striking photographs that had never before been reproduced outside of the Mofokeng archive.
Image: Santu Mofokeng
Image: Santu Mofokeng
This series of 17 images has been selected by the Santu Mofokeng Foundation, in association with FNB Art Joburg, to be shown at the 2025 art fair. Now, for the first time since they were taken in 1988, these photographs, documenting a moment of levity in this impoverished farming community during apartheid, will be on public display, acting as a reminder of both Mofokeng’s skill as a photographer and his storied legacy.
In addition, this will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the foundation’s formation — it was founded in 2015 as a vehicle for preserving and bolstering the artistic legacy of one of South Africa’s great photographers. Inspired by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Mofokeng had toyed with the idea of creating such an organisation since 2009.
You might also like...
Intricacies of money and blood in Lady Skollie’s ‘Madi, Madi’
Don’t miss the Ernest Cole exhibition at Investec Cape Town Art Fair
House of Story: An act of youthful and resolute bravery
From the September edition of Wanted, 2025