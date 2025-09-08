With the announcement of the 23rd edition of the London Design Festival with another skilfully curated programme, it is safe to say that London continues to reinforce its position as one of the leading global design capitals in the world.
This years’ festival will take place from September 13-27, and should you find yourself in the area, it’s an event not to be missed. Experience the transformative power of design as this world-class city brims with creative energy against its unique and contrasting architectural landscape as the perfect backdrop.
As seen in previous years’ this festival offers a diverse programme guaranteed to provide you with a healthy dose of inspiration, with the most influential local and international design talents showcasing their latest projects. The line also includes talks and workshops led by the design industry’s thought leaders sharing their ideas, innovations, and narratives to give you an in depth sense of the design worlds current and future trajectory.
London calling: A festival of design
London becomes a living gallery, brimming with installations, talks and exhibitions
Image: Jacob Marks
“Do remember they can’t cancel the Spring”
Image: Supplied
Multiple public installations within a total of 10 allocated creative clusters spanning across the city, will be covering cutting edge collaborations, with imaginative possibilities within design and architecture spheres. Artist and designer Paul Coksedge’s “What Nelson Sees” column will be one of many exciting installations to take over iconic London landmark Trafalgar square, offering visitors an opportunity to view the city from a vantage point above with striking never seen perspectives of the city.
Another must-see would be iconic lighting designer Lee Brooms Beacon — a sculptural installation situated at the riverside location that derives inspiration from the area’s unique architectural elements with a reinterpretation of the classic streetlamp as a large chandelier.
While positioning London as a design laboratory that will dictate future directions within the global design ecosystem, the festival’s primary focus is to foster collaboration and innovation within the global design community, offering designers enhanced support to showcase their work while connecting with new and existing audiences.
As Ben Evans, London Design Festival Director says: “Design is not just about aesthetics. It’s a fundamental driver of innovation, economic growth, and societal progress. This year’s festival demonstrates our commitment to supporting the entire design ecosystem, from emerging talent to established brands, all while showcasing London’s unparalleled creative energy.”
Image: Supplied
Here are just a few of the many key exhibitions to attend within London’s key Design Districts:
Design London Shoreditch is a bold new edition to the festival and will be taking centre stage on September 16-18 with three curated exhibitions, namely Design at work at Protein Studios, House of Icon at Shoreditch Townhall, and Design Culture, Kachette showcasing interiors, installations, design talks and workshops with leading brands such as Isomi, Moleskine, BAUX, Dare Studio and more to create an immersive experience in the heart of the Shoreditch Design triangle, which will attract leading designers, architects and enthusiasts from around the world.
Image: Sheila Rock
Image: Design Museum
Blitz: The club that shaped the 1980s, a photographic exhibition at the The Design Museum will be exploring the history and influence of the legendary Blitz nightclub, an institution that played an integral part in transforming London’s creative scene during the 1980s with its huge effect on pop culture throughout the decade influencing music, art, film, fashion and design.
Image: MycoWorks
Material Matters at Space House will be the returning for the fourth year from September 17-20, and will take over the entire space to explore the importance of materials in design and architecture, with designers, brands and thinkers divided into three distinct zones that will include the Wood Awards 2025 shortlist, the Only Natural Design Competition finalists, and installation by multidisciplinary design studio PriestmanGoode. Designers such as Micaella Pedros, Revive Innovations and Jacob Marks will be focusing on pushing material boundaries, while brands such as Filie Material, MycoWorkds and 3M will be showcasing their market ready designs, with Arper, Tarkett and Domus Tiles taking part in The Making Exhibition.
Image: Roo Dhissou and Intervention Architecture
Image: Ryunosuke Okazaki
LDF at The V&A, as long-standing partner of London Design Week, the V&A Museum continues to play an significant role in the festival with this year’s co-curated exhibition by Kristin Volsing and Carrie Chang exploring the design world’s response to critical issues in global society, with exhibitions and installations by artists and designers such as Jakkai Siributr, Ryunosuke Okazaki and Alicja Patanowska as well as V&A’s emerging designer Roo Dhissou, to name just a few.
londondesignfestival.com
