Signature Restaurant in Morningside became more than just a fine-dining destination, it became a stage for creativity, connection and a little well-deserved glamour.
Recently hosted by Wanted Magazine, Cocoon Lifestyle, 100% Design Africa and Decorex, the intimate Women in Design dinner brought together an extraordinary constellation of tastemakers, industry leaders and creative visionaries, all united by a shared purpose: celebrating the women shaping the future of African design.
The evening followed the launch of the Women in Design exhibition at Decorex Joburg 2025 and a panel the day before, and it promised and delivered a beautiful continuation of that energy. Alongside the co-creative directors of Decorex, Garreth van Niekerk and Alan Hayward and, most importantly, the award-winning designers themselves, the dinner was equal parts society soirée and industry milestone.
Women in Design: A legacy in the making
From woven narratives to shimmering installations, Women in Design showcased creativity that is deeply personal yet globally resonant
Image: Sarah De Pina
Image: Simphiwe Mbana
Curated by Bilala Mabuza of Cocoon Lifestyle Studio, Women in Design is more than an exhibition. It is a statement of intent, spotlighting designers who are rewriting the rules and reminding us that extraordinary careers often begin with a single, daring “what if?”
The showcase spans generations and disciplines: from the architectural poetics of Gillian Holl and the playful pendant lights of Thabisa Mjo, to the woven narratives of Sinegugu Ngxongo and the reflective installations of Petra Maierhofer, this is a story of South African creativity at its boldest and most diverse.
At Signature, the celebration unfolded with characteristic flair. Cocktails flowed, conversations sparkled, and between courses of beautifully plated dishes, the room seemed to hum with the collective energy of women who had built careers not by following templates, but by trusting instinct, heritage and an unwavering belief in their voices.
Image: Simphiwe Mbana
Among them was Mpho Vackier of TheUrbanative, whose furniture pieces have become synonymous with contemporary African luxury, each design a dialogue between heritage and innovation. The globally respected Maira Koutsoudakis, whose multidisciplinary practice has redefined interiors across continents, reflected on the responsibility of creating spaces that carry meaning as well as beauty. Sinegugu Ngxongo, meanwhile, captivated the room with her journey from the weaving traditions of KwaZulu-Natal to collaborations that bridge ancestral knowledge with contemporary craft.
Each voice carried the same refrain: that to design is to tell stories, and that those stories are most powerful when rooted in authenticity.
Image: Simphiwe Mbana
Image: Simphiwe Mbana
The evening also paid tribute to the collaborative spirit of design. From the textile innovations of African Jacquard’s Donna Allin and Christine Daron to ceramicist Lungiswa Joe’s autobiographical clay vessels, to Maierhofer’s shimmering, light-bending walls, the designers showcased in Women in Design proved that SA creativity can be at once deeply personal and globally relevant.
Image: Simphiwe Mbana
“SA women in design are excellent entrepreneurs, creatives, makers and visionary thinkers,” said Tracy Lee Lynch, creative director of Clout/SA and Nando’s Hot Young Designer Talent Search. “The Women in Design collaboration is a legacy project that will shine a light on the massive contribution women are making within the SA design sector.”
By dessert, it was clear that this wasn’t just another dinner. It was a toast to possibility, a recognition that the design world is richer, more layered and infinitely more compelling because of women who dare to create on their own terms.
