As Janse van Rensburg puts it, “the scope of the collections in the care of the institution allows for nuanced dialogues with SA art histories and explores their relevance to our time”.
The exhibition consists of three sections, roughly arranged around each of the existing Javett UP collections. The first, “Living School”, includes work by SA artists such as Ezrom Legae, William Kentridge, Bonnie Ntshalintshali, Dumile Feni, Louis Maqhubela, Harold Rubin, Ernest Mancoba and Durant Sihlali.
The second section foregrounds the painterly interaction between Tlabela, himself a painter of carefully crafted interior and often domestic scenes, and many of the most canonical black modernist paintings in the collection. The highlight of the section is another chance to reappraise what is certainly one of SA’s most significant paintings, the Song of the Pick by Sekoto from 1946, part of the South32 Collection.
Elsewhere in the section an unmistakable massively voluptuous sculpture by Goldendean, Soft Vxnxs (2021), speaks to a range of works by Mmakgabo Helen Sebidi, Tracey Rose and others. A perhaps more sinister and unsettling interaction is between the sculptures and wall-based works of Stephané E Conradie, which evoke both the power of family and domesticity but also its propensity for darker, repressed impulses, and the similarly disturbing works by Jane Alexander.
The self, the collective, and the spaces between at Javett-UP
Javett-UP’s latest exhibition bridges past and present, exploring monumental time, personal histories and collective belonging
Image: Anthea Pokroy
The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria (Javett-UP) has launched a sweeping, epic contemporary museum show for the rest of the year that also acts as the inaugural exhibition for its new interim head curator, Storm Janse van Rensburg, most recently at Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town.
Starting with a fairly simple but profound curatorial theme, the exhibition explores the ways in which artists narrate the relationship between the individual and the collective, or the self in relation to others. The undertones of ubuntu are unmistakable, yet the exhibition is not as straightforwardly humanist and positive as that sounds.
The real insight of the sprawling exhibition is to bring in various contemporary artists whose work is curated to act in dialogue with the main standing collections at Javett UP — the South32 Collection, the Javett Family Collection, and the Bongo Dhlomo Collection. The invited contemporary artists — Stephané E Conradie, Goldendean, Ledelle Moe, Abdus Salaam, Inga Somdyala and Katlego Tlabela — are either working at large scale with sculptural or installation work, as with Goldendean and Inga Somdyala, or with works that subtly counterpoise or raise questions of the more canonical works they are exhibited in dialogue with.
Image: Anthea Pokroy
A final installation section, “Colossal Time”, explores the passage of time and monumentality in material and metaphorical ways. It includes two large-scale concrete sculptures by Ledelle Moe, whose interest in the female form comes to the fore, and which are exhibited with Jeremy Wafer’s photographic series Antholes (1998) from the South32 Collection. This series, reminiscent of other, more overtly politicised work by Goldblatt (Cells) and Jo Ractliffe (Drive-by Shooting) turns the gaze towards the ground and the life of the earth and the planet we live on, creating an evocative difference in scale with Moe’s pieces. A video work by Abdus Salaam, Rivulets (2024), explores the relation of water to the metaphysical and rounds out the section.
A new, site-specific commission by Inga Somdyala, which soars from the ground floor through the atrium spaces, visually connects the spaces within the art centre and introduces viewers to the overall exhibition concept.
Image: Anthea Pokroy
The curators of the show have succeeded admirably in creating a proper museum exhibition with the necessary scale and detail to showcase the amazing work in the Javett UP holdings, and to foreground some vital and insightful contemporary artists. Well worth a visit!
