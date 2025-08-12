A major highlight of the 2025 programme is the exhibition In en Om Ons/In and Around Us, curated by Frank Kilbourn and Sean O’Toole. Featuring works from the Kilbourn Collection, the show explores artists’ reflections on themes of home, play, labour and self through painting, photography, sculpture and ceramics.
Strauss & Co champions Welgemeend restoration
The 2025 Welgemeend Art Month showcases modern and contemporary South African art alongside a vital restoration fundraiser
Image: Supplied
Welgemeend Art Month returns for its twelfth edition (August 6 — September 5), once again shining a spotlight on the historic Welgemeend Manor House and reaffirming the commitment to its long-term preservation.
Nestled on the upper slopes of Table Valley and built in 1693, Welgemeend is both a cherished heritage site and a vibrant cultural venue, home to Cape Town’s beloved winter arts festival.
In support of ongoing restoration efforts, Strauss & Co has launched Pledge Fund | Building the Future: Welgemeend Restoration Fund, a multisession online auction running until August 25.
The growth of online African art trade
This fundraiser invites the public to contribute directly towards vital maintenance and upgrades, including the care of the historic Bösendorfer grand piano, restoration of interior woodwork, exterior waterproofing and repainting, and enhanced security systems.
Bina Genovese, managing executive at Strauss & Co, highlighted the collaborative effort: “The Friends of Welgemeend, together with the Kilbourn Family and Strauss & Co, have been raising funds for years to care for this landmark building, the Boerneef Art Collection it houses, and its gardens. Donors will be honoured with a special contributors’ event at the close of Art Month.”
Image: Supplied
A major highlight of the 2025 programme is the exhibition In en Om Ons/In and Around Us, curated by Frank Kilbourn and Sean O’Toole. Featuring works from the Kilbourn Collection, the show explores artists’ reflections on themes of home, play, labour and self through painting, photography, sculpture and ceramics.
The exhibition presents iconic modernist painters such as JH Pierneef, Gerard Sekoto, Maggie Laubser and George Pemba alongside contemporary artists including Sanell Aggenbach, Hugh Byrne, and Mawande ka Zenzile.
Photographers like David Goldblatt, Pieter Hugo and Jürgen Schadeberg are also featured, complemented by sculptors and ceramicists including William Kentridge and Hylton Nel.
Image: Supplied
Sean O’Toole remarked: “The exhibition investigates how painters and photographers converge and diverge in their depiction of the world, while the ceramics and sculpture explore shared interests in form, time and identity.”
Art Month offers a dynamic programme of talks and performances, including guided walkabouts with the curators, lectures on Walter Battiss’s work, and a special musical recital of JS Bach’s Goldberg Variations.
During the festival, the 64 works from the Boerneef Collection will also be exhibited at Strauss & Co’s gallery in Woodstock, ensuring wider public access to this important artistic heritage.
For full details and tickets, visit welgemeendart.co.za
