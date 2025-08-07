Decorex Joburg 2025 took place at the Sandton Convention Centre from July 24 - 27.
Image: Decorex Africa

Sandton City was buzzing last weekend as designers, artists and lifestyle enthusiasts descended on the Sandton Convention Centre for Africa’s most anticipated décor, design, lifestyle and interiors showcase, Decorex Joburg 2025.

Held from July 24-27 under the theme “The Future of Living,” the exposition sprawled across five levels of the convention centre, each dedicated to a unique design focus: renovation and building, kitchens and bathrooms, 100% Design Africa, Capitec’s handmadeAFRICA design market, and a curated mix of décor, lighting and interiors.

If you weren’t able to attend this year’s event, here are some of the standout highlights from Decorex Joburg 2025.

Reforming design

We talk the future of sustainable design with 2025 Decorex Africa featured designer duo, Reform Studio
Art & Design
3 months ago

THE FUTURE TALK SERIES

The Women in Design panel, hosted by Bilala Mabuza.
Image: Decorex Africa

Running throughout the four-day event, the Future Talks series featured an impressive lineup of thought leaders, designers, and entrepreneurs tackling timely topics such as sustainable interiors, spatial justice, and future-facing design. Free to attend with a general entry ticket, the talks offered valuable insight into the evolving design landscape across Africa.

The series launched on Thursday, July 24, with a Women in Design panel hosted by Bilala Mabuza, founder and creative director of Cocoon Lifestyle and co-founder of Signature Restaurant Morningside. The panel brought together influential voices from the showcase, including TheUrbanative founder Mpho Vackier, international curator and design advisor Frederica Sala, and Wanted magazine editor Aspasia Karras. Their discussion spotlighted the vital role of female-led design in creating inclusive, socially conscious spaces across the continent.

THE CONTEMPORARY ART

Candice Berman Gallery collaborated on a stand with Magi Code and Poltrona Frau.
Image: Decorex Africa

Decorex Joburg 2025 wasn’t just about interior aesthetics, it positioned contemporary African art at the heart of its creative narrative. Across gallery booths and artisan displays, visitors experienced a rich tapestry of painting, sculpture, ceramics, beadwork and digital craft.

The Candice Berman Gallery showcased vibrant, contemporary works by some of South Africa’s most celebrated artists, including Robert Hodgins, Sam Nhlengethwa, Nkosinathi Thomas Ngulube, Zolile Phetshane, and John Vusi Mfupi. Their pieces explored themes of social storytelling, abstraction, and visual nuance.

Ananta Design Studio presented their Purna vase collection.
Image: Simphiwe Mbana

Ananta Design Studio’s Purna Collection stood out with its intricately beaded vases, adorned in cultural motifs that celebrated both abundance and the artistry of craft. Tshepo Masilo’s “From Kasi with Love” display blended artwork, ceramics, and furniture, an exuberant homage to township life. Zimbabwean artist Sherman Baloyi presented bold portraits alongside fashion accessories and upcycled furniture, offering a fresh, multidimensional perspective on contemporary creativity.

THE CAPITEC HANDMADEAFRICA PAVILLION & DESIGN MRKT

The Capitec handmadeAFRICA Pavilion
Image: Decorex

A leading highlight was the Capitec handmadeAFRICA Pavilion, curated by Garreth van Niekerk and Alan Hayward. This powerful showcase celebrated African craftsmanship through immersive design and collectible pieces that bridged cultural heritage with contemporary flair.

Monkeybiz, a beadwork collective based in Cape Town, presented a variety of intricate beaded scuptures.
Image: @decorexafrica
Morrocan-based LRNCE featured their signature abstract ceramics.
Image: @decorexafrica

Featured designers:

  • BambiZulu’s Chela Broom, a stunning reinterpretation of Zulu domestic iconography using sustainable ilala palm and vibrant grasses.
  • Monkeybiz, a beadwork collective with iconic sculptural pieces made by more than 300 women artists.
  • LRNCE, blending Moroccan ceramics with abstraction.
  • Bombisa’s Isivunguvungu, poetic paper sculptures that evoke tension and calm.
  • Luminaire d’Afrique, offering high-end lighting crafted in glass and weaving collaborations.
  • Leatile Mosime and Kind Kid, showcasing Tswana woodwork and 3D‑printed chrome-plated sculptures respectively.

In the adjoining Design MRKT, visitors could shop bold, contemporary pieces from more than 40 brands across two floors.  

THE INTERACTIVE DISPLAYS

Visitors flocked to the immersive Babylonstoren installation.
Image: @decorexafrica

Interactivity was a defining element of this year’s Decorex, with hands-on activations and immersive displays bringing design to life in surprising ways.

Belgotex presented a monumental structure inspired by geological textures. Visitors were invited to create personal mood boards by choosing carpet samples and assembling their own designs, an experience that was as tactile as it was creative.

Babylonstoren, the iconic Cape Winelands destination, created a sensory escape inside a closed, curated structure. Filled with baskets of fresh oranges and the soothing sounds of birdsong, the display was a citrus-scented homage to the brand’s garden roots, offering a meditative pause from the bustle of the event.

At the @home Cooking Studio, design met culinary theatre. With sleek Samsung appliances and @home cookware, daily demos curated by Food Jams chefs transformed the kitchen into a stage. Ingredients were delivered live via Mr D and Pick n Pay, blending smart kitchen tech with flavour, style, and spectacle.

Decorex Joburg 2025 raised the bar for design expos in Africa. With its ambitious scale, rich diversity and future-forward approach, the event catered to both industry professionals and design enthusiasts alike. From thought-provoking panels and fine art showcases to interactive kitchens and African craft markets, this year’s edition reaffirmed Decorex’s place as a vital platform for creative exchange and innovation.

Whether you’re renovating your home, seeking design inspiration, or simply exploring the future of African creativity, one thing was clear: at Decorex Joburg 2025, design truly made the future.

