Irma Stern in Berlin
With over 40 works on show, Stern’s Berlin exhibition urges a deeper look at her identity, art and contradictions
Image: Irma Stern Trust Collection
Irma Stern, for many people with even a passing knowledge of the SA art world, is chiefly known for being the most valuable SA artist in history. Her painting Arab Priest (1945) sold at auction in London in 2011 for about £3m. When the painting sold that equated to about R34m, still by far the most valuable single SA painting ever sold.
Stern’s work continues to fetch multimillion rand prices at auction, and she remains one of SA’s most influential and highly regarded modernist painters. It’s strange then, given her deep connections to Germany, that her first solo museum exhibition in the major art city of Berlin, where she spent a formative part of her life, takes place only now, almost 60 years after her death.
The Brücke Museum in Berlin is hosting a major historical exhibition of Stern’s work until November this year, her first presence in any exhibition there since the 1990s. While many art lovers in SA know Stern’s work as belonging to the German Expressionist school, it is perhaps not so well known that Stern was a central figure in the German Expressionist movement, being a founding member of the influential Novembergruppe and a close friend of the Brücke artist Max Pechstein, who was to some extent her mentor in her early career in Europe in the 1920s. Despite this close affiliation with the Expressionist movement, her work is barely known in Germany, something the current exhibition is seeking to address.
A Gerard Sekoto moment at Strauss & Co
Image: Irma Stern Trust Collection
The exhibition comprises over 40 oil paintings, drawings and watercolours loaned from various private and public collections in SA and internationally. The largest single loan contribution to the exhibition comes from Irma Stern’s own legacy collection, currently held in trust and partially displayed at her landmark museum in Cape Town. The collection has for decades been looked after in the museum in Rosebank in Cape Town, called The Firs, that was Stern’s home up until her death and was bequeathed for the purpose of displaying and conserving her work in her will.
The exhibition offers the opportunity to reappraise Stern in a more dispassionate and perhaps more critical context outside of SA. Here, her critical and financial success and relative stylistic sophistication from her expressionist training in Germany have entrenched her work in a canonical position. This is not to say that her choices of subject and her painterly treatment of them, particularly her portraits of black and Muslim subjects both in SA and in her storied travels to the Congo and Zanzibar in particular, have not attracted criticism. In the current moment, no depiction of these subjects from the point of view of a privileged, white, Jewish, German/SA artist can be said to be immune from exoticisation at best.
Born in Schweizer-Reneke in the Cape, where her parents had settled after leaving Germany in the late 19th century to seek their fortune in the colonies, Stern moved with her family between Germany and SA when she was growing up. Her parents were concerned that she received a European education, and so she studied art in Weimar and Berlin. Her first serious work was produced in 1916 in Berlin, Das Ewige Kind (The Eternal Child), depicting a girl marked by the hardships of World War 1.
Image: Rupert Art Foundation
The painting caught the attention of Max Pechstein, the Brücke Expressionist who supported Stern and introduced her to important gallery owners, resulting in her first solo exhibition in Germany at the Fritz Gurlitt Gallery in 1919. Even at that point, Stern’s work was marketed as South African, with considerable interest resulting from her “authentic” depictions of African scenes and figures. When the Nazis came to power in Germany in 1933, her work as a Jewish-German artist was classified “degenerate” and she was no longer safe. She returned to SA for good, travelling extensively before and after the war from her base in Cape Town.
Most famously, she travelled to the Congo and Zanzibar, keeping extensive sketch and impression journals of her trips, and painting local subjects as portraits and as still lifes. The Brücke exhibition brings together a number of these paintings, which have been interpreted in widely different ways since their creation, mostly in the 1930s and 1940s. Her paintings of black portrait subjects, of which the Arab Priest painting is one, are widely perceived now as exoticising their subjects, but were perceived by predominantly white SA audiences at the time as being too appreciative of the black portrait subjects.
The exhibition is an important benchmark for Stern’s international reputation. Despite her colonialist leanings, Stern was a formidable and pioneering figure in modernist Expressionism in this country but has lapsed into obscurity in her second homeland of Germany. A Jewish-German artist of her stature and skill should be reconsidered in the contemporary moment, however — something that the Brücke exhibition foregrounds with care and consideration.
The Irma Stern: A Modern Artist between Cape Town and Berlin exhibition runs at Brücke-Museum, Berlin until November 2.
