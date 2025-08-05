Kalashnikovv Gallery unveils NEW MONUMENTS, a group sculpture exhibition staged at House Villa, the former home of Italian-South African sculptor Edoardo Villa in Kew, Johannesburg.
The exhibition reimagines Villa’s residence as a “living sculpture”, with works by William Kentridge, Gabrielle Goliath, Michael MacGarry, Unathi Mkhonto, Kyle Morland, and Villa himself. Through these pieces, the show explores contemporary life in SA and interrogates memory, materiality and artistic legacy across generations.
“With this exhibition, we wanted to create a dialogue not just between artists, but between eras — between Edoardo Villa’s legacy and the voices shaping today’s visual landscape,” said Kalashnikovv Gallery associate director Zanele Kumalo. “The house, in all its sculptural complexity, becomes a co-curator.”
NEW MONUMENTS runs until September 7 at House Villa in Kew. Viewing is by appointment, with special walk-throughs scheduled for Saturday, August 30 from 10am to 12pm. Visit the Kalashnikovv Gallery website to book.
Creative currents: Five art and design exhibitions to see now
From Cape Town to Johannesburg, these standout events celebrate the breadth and depth of the country’s contemporary creative landscape
Image: A4 Arts Foundation
Sightlines — A4 Arts Foundation, Cape Town
Cape Town’s A4 Arts Foundation presents Sightlines, an introspective exhibition built from the foundation’s own archive.
Curated by the A4 team, the exhibition brings together artworks in intimate groupings that trace thematic threads across history, environment, and shared experience. Featuring works by David Goldblatt, Gian Maria Tosatti, Cecil Skotnes and William Kentridge, Sightlines encourages viewers to draw their own connections through carefully positioned visual dialogues.
The exhibition runs until October 4. A4 Arts Foundation is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5:30pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Admission is free.
Depicting Jozi’s urban entanglements
NEW MONUMENTS by Kalashnikovv Gallery — House Villa, Johannesburg
Image: Supplied
The Other Side of Then: Framing the Archive — Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town
Image: Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn and James Cohan, New York
Zeitz MOCAA hosts The Other Side of Then: Framing the Archive, a one-day symposium on August 23 centred on Vietnamese-American visual artist Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s solo exhibition The Other Side of Now.
Nguyen’s work explores the transnational legacies of war and colonisation, with a focus on the suppressed narratives of Vietnamese, Senegalese and Moroccan histories. The symposium includes a round-table discussion engaging Nguyen’s work in relation to African histories, followed by a screening of his film The Unburied Sounds of a Troubled Horizon at the Labia Theatre and a Q&A with Nguyen and Zeitz MOCAA curatorial assistant Khanyi Mawhayi.
The symposium takes place on Saturday, August 23 from 10am to 5pm on level 6 of Zeitz MOCAA. Admission is free, but booking is required via the museum website or Webticket.
Speculations on Drawing by Meleko Mokgosi — Stevenson Gallery, Johannesburg
Image: Stevenson Gallery
Mokgosi, an associate professor and co-director of graduate studies at the Yale School of Art, is known for his large-scale figurative works that confront themes of colonialism, democracy and African liberation. This exhibition draws from his multi-chapter project, Spaces of Subjection, and includes screen-prints, etching, chine collé, drypoint, charcoal and digital drawings on three-dimensional objects. Each work weaves together art historical references with iconographic SA motifs, offering a layered exploration of subjecthood and representation.
Speculations on Drawing runs until August 22 at Stevenson Gallery in Parktown North, Johannesburg. The show coincides with Appellations, a new presentation of Mokgosi’s paintings at Stevenson Cape Town. Entry is free. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.
Heat Winter Arts Festival — Various venues, Cape Town
Image: Supplied
Cape Town’s HEAT Winter Arts Festival returns from August 6-16 with a bold new theme: Other Worldliness. Spanning more than 13 curated exhibitions across the city centre, the festival offers a dynamic mix of visual art, music, theatre, talks and design interventions.
Emerging local names like Sahlah Davids, Oupa Sibeko and Balekane Legoabe exhibit alongside established talents including Gareth Nyandoro, Cathy Abraham, and Johann Louw at spaces like AVA, WORLDART, SMAC, EBONY/CURATED, and Eclectica Contemporary. Theatre highlights include Tankiso Mamabolo’s moving solo piece Don’t Believe a Word I Say, the revival of the once-censored Confused Mhlaba and Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, a darkly comic tale about love and censorship.
Not to be missed are the Open Studio tours at Lemkus, VR installation Convergence by Wessel Albertse, and panel discussions hosted by Art School Africa on futurism, cultural sustainability and more.
Entry to galleries is generally free, but tickets for performances and special events are available via Quicket.
