Set inside the historic Kuglegården naval depot at the recent 3 Days of Design Copenhagen, the FAST / FORWARD exhibition by Fenix and Formica, curated by design consultant Federica Sala, might have looked at first like a lesson in material futures. But the brief to the studios of Federica Biasi, Laurids Gallée, Panter&Tourron, Tino Seubert, Uchronia, and South Africa’s Thabisa Mjo — to reinterpret a design decade — became something else entirely: a gentle reckoning with the past.
Mjo’s piece, titled “01000010 00110010 01000110 — Back to the Future”, was a standout in the exhibition, which featured each of the designers’ responses to a moment in design history in terms of surface, form, and reinterpretation. Mjo took the 1920s and 1930s — decades known for their Art Deco flourish and early futurist aspirations — and flipped the reference.
“We are living in the future that designers in the Art Deco era imagined,” she says. This is that moment, realised.
Ornamental utility
The future but make it deco
Thabisa Mjo's time-travelling cabinet in Copenhagen
Image: Claudia Zalla
Reforming design
Image: Claudia Zalla
The result is a cabinet that reads like a relic from a parallel timeline: elegant, sculptural, slightly coded. High-gloss Formica Calacatta Marble and Jet Sequoia ripple across the façade in Deco-like symmetry, contrasted with the soft-matte tactility of Fenix Nero Ingo and Piombo Doha, creating a layered visual rhythm of deep black, cream, and graphite. It’s moody but playful. A slow burn.
There’s something inherently cinematic about it — a piece that might appear in a retro-futurist film set or the living room of a Joburg-based collector in 2045. But it also feels deeply personal. The title, rendered in binary code, is a wink to early computing and a reminder that progress, in design and elsewhere, is never linear.
Image: Claudia Salla
Image: Claudia Zalla
Mjo’s work has always walked the line between craft and concept, from her award-winning Tutu 2.0 lamp to her recent collaborations with the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, and this cabinet continues that lineage. It’s a piece that holds memory and motion in equal parts. And in a show full of polished prototypes and chromatic optimism, it brought something richer: time, tension, and tactility.
In a quiet corner of Copenhagen, this South African designer offered not just a vision of what design was or what it could be, but what it already is.
From the July edition of Wanted, 2025