One and the Many, a newly launched exhibition (July 4 2025 to 2027) at The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria (Javett-UP), is more than just a collection, it’s a curatorial experiment exploring how we see ourselves in relation to each other. Featuring contemporary artists such as Stephané E Conradie, Goldendean and Ledelle Moe, the show places their voices in dialogue with three collections: the South32 Collection, the Javett Family Collection and the Bongi Dhlomo Collection — responding to ideas of self, community, history and belonging. Conceived by guest curator Storm Janse van Rensburg with the Javett-UP curatorial team, the show blends timelines, materials, and perspectives to offer a layered vision of African art.
Africa's new vanguard
New museums, festivals and record-breaking sales signal a cultural shift driven by African leadership and innovation
African contemporary art is not just having a moment, it is making a mark on the global art world. Growing international interest through increased institutional recognition, record-breaking auction sales and stronger African leadership in prestigious art spaces paints a vivid picture of its trajectory.
Insights from research firm ArtTactic, in its “Market Analysis: Modern & Contemporary African Artists 2016—23" report, state that “work by African artists exceeds a combined annual auction worth of $72m (over double its 2016 value)”. This is African Art noted that the African art market is projected to reach an $1.5bn by 2025. Meanwhile, sales of ultra-contemporary works by African-born artists jumped from $16.2m in 2020 to $40.6m in 2021, as stated in the 2024 Artnet report. In Artsy’s “9 Collectors on the Artists, Shows, and Trends to Watch in 2025”, cultural strategist Alia Al-Senussi notes, “All eyes will be on the ‘Global Majority’ world in 2025, and those that epitomise ‘Third Culture Kids’.”
Taken together, these figures and forecasts point to a market that’s not only expanding but recalibrating — where African artists are no longer emerging talents to watch, but key players driving the conversation. It becomes clear that African contemporary art isn’t a trend. It’s a movement that’s gaining undeniable momentum with the rise of platforms and exhibitions around the world reflecting this shift.
The growth of online African art trade
In Switzerland, the inaugural Africa Basel launched in June 2025 as the first art fair of its kind in the country, dedicated exclusively to contemporary African and diaspora artists. Co-founded by Sven Eisenhut-Hug and Benjamin Füglister, and aligned with Art Basel, the fair made a bold statement: African art belongs at the centre of the global market.
Across the Atlantic, that same month in Miami, a partnership between the pre-eminent American Black Film Festival (ABFF) and the Art in Black Foundation debuted The South African Collective. Curated by cultural strategist Allana Finley, the exhibition expanded the festival’s reach, presenting SA artists to an international audience.
Meanwhile in Benin City, Nigeria, the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) is set to open its doors in November. A landmark moment, the museum is positioned as one of Africa’s most ambitious cultural institutions, representing a future where African-led spaces define their own narratives and preserve cultural legacies.
One and the Many, a newly launched exhibition (July 4 2025 to 2027) at The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria (Javett-UP), is more than just a collection, it’s a curatorial experiment exploring how we see ourselves in relation to each other. Featuring contemporary artists such as Stephané E Conradie, Goldendean and Ledelle Moe, the show places their voices in dialogue with three collections: the South32 Collection, the Javett Family Collection and the Bongi Dhlomo Collection — responding to ideas of self, community, history and belonging. Conceived by guest curator Storm Janse van Rensburg with the Javett-UP curatorial team, the show blends timelines, materials, and perspectives to offer a layered vision of African art.
Later this month, on 26 July, New Monuments opens at House Villa in Kew — the former home of renowned sculptor Edoardo Villa — offering a sculptural exploration of identity, legacy, and spatial memory. Curated by Kalashnikovv Gallery and Lunetta Bartz in collaboration with BMW Collectors Co., the exhibition features works by William Kentridge, Gabrielle Goliath, Unathi Mkhonto, and others. Set within Villa’s modernist home, the show invites a multigenerational, multidimensional dialogue on contemporary life in SA and the voices reshaping what monuments can represent today. Kalashnikovv Gallery associate director Zanele Kumalo noted: “With this exhibition, we wanted to create a dialogue not just between artists, but between eras. The house, in all its sculptural complexity, becomes a co-curator.”
In Lagos, the long-running LagosPhoto Festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary this October by transitioning into a biennial format. As one of the continent’s most established photography platforms, its move signals a maturing of the ecosystem: a more sustainable approach to artist engagement and exhibition-making aligned with the global momentum of African-led narratives.
This cultural wave extends to leadership. In recent years, there’s been a steady rise in African voices shaping the visions of major global art institutions. The late Madame Koyo Kouoh, executive director of Zeitz MOCAA and a visionary in the repositioning of African art globally, was appointed curator of the 2026 Venice Biennale before her passing. Naomi Beckwith, former deputy director of the Guggenheim and long-time champion of socially engaged art, is set to lead Documenta 2027. Appointments such as these show that African thinkers are no longer waiting for a seat at the table, they are hosting it.
African contemporary art is asserting itself not only in art spaces, but in how stories are told, how history is remembered and how futures are imagined. The artists, curators, institutions and communities driving this shift are building something generational — and collectors, audiences, and institutions are taking notice. If the present is anything to go by, the future of African art isn’t only promising, it’s already here.
