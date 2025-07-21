He is surrounded by inspiration. In his studio, natural elements are dried, pressed, and sometimes coloured using handmade vegetable dyes or charcoal. Van Niekerk is constantly tinkering with plants in various stages of decay and preservation, some of which take weeks to process.
Angels and insects
Nature and nurture
A botanist-turned-artist in the Cape Winelands transforms decayed and preserved natural matter into eerily lifelike insects
Image: Warren Heath/Bureaux
Abutterfly's antenna is club-shaped with a long shaft and a bulb at the point. The end of a protea’s style happens to look identical. For botanical artist Chris van Niekerk, it’s all about finding these examples of similitude in nature. He meticulously combines and assembles leaves, seeds, and other plant materials, metamorphosing his foraged finds into insect forms.
“I call my insects ‘ecoskeletons’; it’s a wordplay on the exoskeleton of a beetle,” he explains. In his studio, the walls are crawling with creatures — from scorpions to green-winged butterflies — all handmade. One, a wild-looking bee, has a lifelike striped abdomen made from individual grass seeds Van Niekerk placed with precision over many hours to mimic delicate body hairs. Next to it, a butterfly has wings fashioned from pressed leaves.
Sometimes the materials he chooses will dictate the artwork, he adds, referring to the butterfly with its leafy green wings. They began life as magnolia leaves that he processed to remove the pulp, leaving the fine veins exposed like a carcass. “It also works the other way around, where I make a drawing of the insect, breaking it down into its components, and then look for materials to create it.”
Image: Warren Heath/Bureaux
Image: Warren Heath/Bureaux
He is surrounded by inspiration. In his studio, natural elements are dried, pressed, and sometimes coloured using handmade vegetable dyes or charcoal. Van Niekerk is constantly tinkering with plants in various stages of decay and preservation, some of which take weeks to process.
He’s always been a collector, he confesses, but the previous lives of all the objects in his studio, not just the plant materials, contribute equally to his work. The rugged workbench in the heart of the studio, his antique tools, and the 1930s medical journals used to press leaves all form part of his creative ecosystem. “There’s a flow of energy and exchange between the pages and the plants, and the wood and the insects, that is part of the process.”
”His studio is crammed with bottles containing seeds, leaves, and other unidentifiable fragments of flower anatomy, painstakingly collected and catalogued. “I forage a lot,” says Van Niekerk. “The fynbos plant kingdom we have in the Western Cape offers a lot of possibilities.”
Image: Warren Heath/Bureaux
He has always been fascinated by the shapes and textures of flora and, even as a child, saw plants not as individual elements but as something bigger in context with space. He grew up in the rural Free State, the youngest of three brothers, where the farm was his playground. A quiet, introspective child, he recalls collecting thorns and making patterns in the sand. After university, he practised as a horticulturist for six years. The desire to create was strong, and he moved on to launch an events company. But he longed to create something more permanent.
A decade later, Van Niekerk has conceived an entirely different habitat for his work. “I use reference books as a starting point, but I’m not trying to replicate particular species. It’s about creating a piece of beauty.”
Production Sven Alberding
Photographer Warren Heath/Bureaux
From the July edition of Wanted, 2025