It is in this subtle, purposeful realm that architect, lecturer and product designer Charles O Job has made his mark. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Job moved to London at 15 and later studied architecture and urban design at Oxford Brookes University. His early years, filled with improvisation and repurposing existing objects into toys, laid the foundation for a design philosophy that values accessibility, minimalism and playful functionality.
His work has garnered international acclaim, with accolades spanning from 1993 to 2025. Most notably, his Sketch Armchair, winner of the SIT Furniture Design Award, now forms part of the permanent collections at both the Vitra Design Museum and the Denver Art Museum.
Recently named the 2025 Decorex Joburg Designer of the Year, Job will be honoured with a dedicated stand at the prestigious design fair, taking place from July 24 to 27 at Sandton Convention Centre. The artist shares more about what this award means to him and how events like Decorex shape the future of African design.
What does being named Decorex Joburg’s Designer of the Year 2025 mean to you personally and professionally?
Being named Decorex Joburg’s Designer of the Year 2025 makes me visible on the continent. Visibility is a superpower. There are countless creatives doing great things in all corners of the world. Sadly, despite their talent, most are neither seen, nor heard.
Receiving an award of this calibre is not simply recognition for a task well done. It is much more. It is a super-trooper, a bright, beaming, joyous, blazing spotlight that brings that necessary visibility in its wake. It broadens my professional reach and hopefully raises awareness that I exist in a vast design universe.
On a personal note, any prize is an honour and a recognition that what one does and values has been seen and is greatly appreciated by an expert audience. As children of Africa, we were resourceful. We grew up making playthings, inventing, creating, playing. With Decorex Africa, this playful path seems to have brought me back to where it all began. This prize from Decorex Africa is ample affirmation that the “things that I continue to make” and the path that I continue to tread are not only valued but are deemed equally worthy on my mother continent.
One of the most overlooked aspects of our lives is the furniture and architecture that surround us.
Unless you work in those fields, the countless chairs that support us during meetings, the restaurant table with a wobbly leg, or the shelves that quietly hold our books and memories often go unnoticed. And yet, these pieces can profoundly shape our everyday experiences.
A well-placed coffee table, close enough to the couch to grab your morning brew, or a thoughtfully designed public bench inviting both old friends and strangers to sit and connect, these are the moments where design quietly shapes connection and comfort.
What was your initial reaction when you found out you had won the award?
First, I was flabbergasted. Then I was delighted and then elated!
How did you approach designing your dedicated stand for Decorex Africa 2025?
My stand will be very simple, like everything I do. It will demonstrate my preference for straight talking. The objects will speak for themselves. The stand will be an island, with large format images of some of my chairs forming a visual and permeable border. Central to this Island, a raised “runway” will carry some of my chairs, all designed for different exhibitions/competitions and addressing different themes.
One chair was designed for the Dakar Design Biennale 2025, where I represented Nigeria. Another was designed for an exhibition in Paris and has now been acquired by the office of Sir David Adjaye for the new Studio Museum in Harlem, which is soon to open in New York.
Design Sketches will illustrate the role of drawing and observation in my process.
Can you give us a preview or insight into what visitors can expect from your ‘Body of Work’ presentation?
I will be expanding on why and how I do what I do! I will touch upon my childhood and upbringing in Nigeria, and the prevailing and enduring influences of this setting on the way I think and work. Unlike many designers, I don’t work to a set brief from a producer. I take part in many international competitions with the intention of finding my own answers to questions related to design and designing. I then seek out partners who might be interested in producing my pieces. My design process is, therefore, akin to a form of research. The answers or products are open-ended but become my personal thesis. I will illustrate this process with many of my products.
What are some of the defining moments or milestones from the past 10 years that you’ll be sharing in your talk?
The first competitions that I eventually managed to win! My first participation at the Salone Satellite, the most important furniture fair for young designers and my prize as one of the best in the show. The first product of mine to go into production. The acquisition of my SKETCH plywood armchair by both the Vitra Design Museum and The Denver Art Museum.
What message do you hope your retrospective presentation leaves with young or emerging designers?
Although all paths are personal, I could utter a few phrases. They are meant to be lighthearted and thus best taken with a large pinch of salt.
— Free your creative mind. Don’t only design for Africa or Africans. It is a culture trap. Liberate yourself.
— Design is not just about style. It is more about substance that lasts.
— Ask questions. Ask more questions of yourself and your process. Then ask even more questions of others.
— Make a difference.
— Do it your way (Sorry Frank Sinatra!)
— Design for the world
What role do you think platforms like Decorex play in elevating African design on a global stage?
Decorex Africa 2025 is expected to have 50,000+ visitors. The Cape Town showcase of Decorex attracted 21,466 unique visitors. The Joburg exhibition will draw 28,554 visitors. With more than 280 exhibitors, Decorex, in particular, and similar platforms have become worthy showcases for African creative diversity.
What excites you most about the future of African design?
Sustainable design and innovation have always been the DNA of traditional African artisanal production. We have always produced simple functional objects that last. I am excited that these qualities have been discovered by the rest of the world. Welcome to our world.
