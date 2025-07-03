These days, technology is not just about specifications; it’s about unlocking experiences, awakening creativity and evoking powerful emotions — and Samsung is leading the way with its QLED TVs.

Powered by Quantum Dot technology, Samsung’s QLED TVs deliver vibrant, lifelike colours and exceptional picture quality. In doing so, they invite you to see the world more vividly and to create, imagine and feel more deeply.

A more vibrant and realistic viewing experience

What makes Quantum Dots so special are the microscopic molecules that emit precise colours when lit, resulting in higher brightness, accurate colour reproduction and a wider colour gamut.

Thus TVs powered by Quantum Dot technology not only produce a wider range of colours than traditional displays, but ensure these hues are displayed accurately and vibrantly.

Samsung’s QLED TVs use this Quantum Dot technology to deliver 100% colour volume, maintaining richness at any brightness level. This technology allows the TV to produce a consistent, vivid and accurate colour display, be it in very bright or dark conditions. QLED is able to show deeper reds, brighter greens and purer blues. Colour accuracy then essentially means that what you see is what the creator intended.

With this innovation, Samsung is not only providing an incredible advancement in display technology, but is also offering a more vibrant and realistic viewing experience to creatives around the world.

Filmmakers, for example, can now experience their work in studio-grade clarity, making Samsung QLED TVs a valuable tool for both professional use and enjoying their work.

Indeed the picture accuracy and superior contrast of Samsung’s QLED TVs make every film feel cinematic, be it the latest blockbuster or an old classic. And watching a documentary is like being immersed in the natural world.

Unleash the artist within

Samsung TVs are not just for watching — they’re for inspiration. With the Art Mode feature1 you can transform your screen into a digital gallery, showcasing a diverse collection of paintings, photographs, and other art forms.

Upload your own masterpieces and photos or select a piece from the Samsung Art Store2 — this subscription-based service provides access to a wide variety of digital artwork for display on Samsung TVs, primarily those in The Frame series. This includes works from the brand’s recently launched Art Basel in Basel (ABB) collection3 — curated in collaboration with Art Basel, the organisation famed for staging premier art shows around the globe.