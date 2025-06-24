The exhibition’s greatest achievement is the ability to interrogate the age-old separation between craft and “fine” or “high” art, and its contrasting themes of the political and personal.
Standard Bank recently launched Art Lab, a new visual arts space in Sandton, Joburg.
Located in the Nelson Mandela Square at Sandton City shopping mall, the space fosters creativity within the visual arts and nurtures collaborative experimentation, novel and creative approaches to primarily research and education.
The Standard Bank Art Lab’s inaugural exhibition Follow the Blue Thread: It’s Woven Into Who We Are comprises 12 tapestry artworks and a timeline of Standard Bank’s contribution to the SA visual arts landscape. It includes woven works by Miriam Ndebele, Sam Nhlengethwa, Willian Kentridge, Penny Siopis and other SA visual arts luminaries.
Crucible of chaos
The exhibition’s greatest achievement is the ability to interrogate the age-old separation between craft and “fine” or “high” art, and its contrasting themes of the political and personal.
During a recent walkabout, Standard Bank’s curator and gallery manager Dr Same Mdluli, highlighted the time, effort and collaboration between artists and master weavers required to produce the works.
At the Stephens Tapestry studios in Midrand and Eswatini, where Mdluli and her team spent time observing the tapestry creative process, women clean and spin wool that is sheared from sheep. The wool is then taken to be dyed and brought back as yarn that they use to weave in the comfort of their own homes.
“With the inaugural exhibition in this space, I wanted to establish the breaking down of the hierarchy between high art and craft. At any given point, there are about five or six women working on a piece. It is technically complex and requires synchronising with each other,” Mdluli said.
From a distance, Kentridge’s Office Love (2001) appears to be a collage of figurative silhouettes pinned or pasted onto a woven canvas. On closer inspection, the work is meticulously woven to depict the typewriter headed figure, a chair, drawers, scissors and other items associated with the office environment that frequently appear in Kentridge’s works in the foreground and an archival map of Joburg in the background. Here, Kentridge is unpacking the city’s archetype, creating an office-bound figure surrounded by the implements of their trade.
Similarly, Siopis’ Shame (2004/5), could be a painting of a figure, with squiggles that begin to form a pattern to depict someone in the grips of regret or other emotions associated with shame.
“She is interested in the consistency of paint, which is why her paintings sometimes look like glue from a very thick application of paint,” Mdluli said. A closer look reveals that the work is entirely woven from mohair.
Siopis’ work delves into an emotion that comes about when society’s expectations are at odds with how one has behaved. This personal theme is in contrast with Allina Ndebele’s Chief Mangethe’s battle, which depicts the protagonist surrounded by what might be amabutho regiments of Zulu men protecting him in a rural setting.
This latter politico-historical documenting of important events and lore by one of the country’s earliest recognised weavers is significant not only in the retention of histories that colonialism and apartheid sought to erase. With the time and effort required to produce this work in mind, it highlights what the artist considered a priority for them to immortalise in tapestry.
From Maponya to Mall of Africa, kotini (a slang word for fashion transliterated from the English “cotton”) has been at the centre of retail spaces in contemporary SA. It’s Woven Into Who We Are operates within this significance that has been built by and around shopping mall culture.
However, shopping malls are not altruistic exercises concerned primarily with the betterment of society through collaborative experimentation, research and education. The Standard Bank Art Lab, noble as its goals are, operates within the retail property marketplace, specifically at a mall on “Africa's richest square mile”.
Sandton City is co-owned by the Liberty Standard Bank Group and public interest that generates foot traffic at this particular retail space affects rental occupancy at this property. Walking to the Art Lab from the Michelangelo Hotel parking lot, one is met with mostly empty retail spaces.
Unoccupied shops store manikins stripped to their slick humanoid frames, where the dismembered bodies — a row of legs behind one of torsos and yet another of limbs, stand alongside shelves and other accoutrements of former shops. These are the vestiges of an in-person retail sector that has faced macroeconomic challenges from various fronts.
While the Standard Bank Art Lab presents an opportunity for the visual arts to entice the mainstream mall-going consumer, it is critical that this space is not construed purely as “art for art’s sake”.
Here is an opportunity to experiment with just how and how much visual art is able to impact high value retail spaces.
It’s Woven Into Who We Are is on at the Standard Bank Art Lab until August 31.
