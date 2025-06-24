Mr and Mrs Clark and Percy
Penned during the 2020 lockdown, this joyously defiant rallying cry becomes the poetic thread running through David Hockney 25, the dazzling retrospective currently on at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. Charting seven decades of the artist’s luminous career, the exhibition is the most comprehensive ever staged in Europe — an intimate and grand celebration of a life devoted to colour, curiosity, and ceaseless reinvention.

Spanning 11 immersive galleries and more than 400 works, the show moves from Hockney’s early portraits and his sun-drenched California pools to the vast landscapes of Yorkshire and Normandy. Hockney’s iPad drawings chart the changing light and moods of spring in Normandy. In the face of isolation, he turned to renewal, and the resulting works pulse with gratitude and delight. They remind us of what remains enduringly possible: to observe, to create, to revel in the seasons of the world and the soul. The retrospective runs until August 31.

