Like the Sky, I’ve Been Too Quiet is on show at Gallery MOMO in Parktown North, Joburg, until June 27.
Echoes of a generational odyssey
Bulumko Mbete’s ‘Like the Sky, I’ve Been Too Quiet’ exhibition explores ‘memory, inheritance and material storytelling’
Image: Supplied
Most reflections of the sky bring us to its utter silence. Yet, the sky speaks in many other ways.
With the title of Like the Sky, I’ve Been Too Quiet, Bulumko Mbete’s latest solo showcase at Gallery MOMO lends itself as a metaphor for what the sky infinitely possesses though it never moves nor makes sounds in the scope of our immediate, and very distant, perception. This alludes to a stillness created in sitting with a story and evokes inquisition into what that stillness may hold.
The exhibition forms part of the Seven Voices, Five Nations: Absa’s Pan-African Art Series that has been set to take place across selected art galleries in Africa at separate times this year, featuring a total of seven artists who respectively won their Absa L’Atelier prizes from 2021 to 2023.
Ben Stanwix and Xhanti Zwelendaba win inaugural SA art award
Through this ongoing programming, each artist is given a platform to tell stories that encapsulate fragmentations of their life journey on the African map, with all the familial legacies they were left behind and the societal or cultural hands they were dealt. As this exhibition’s press statement reads, “Bulumko Mbete continues her exploration of memory, inheritance and material storytelling”.
As a South African, Mbete presents a story about her grandfather’s 1997 road trip along the central and eastern parts of the country. She would have been two years old at the time. At this generational intersection stood both the present and the future. That is to say, the answer to a solemn call to explore and store a version of SA different from today is now echoing in the continuation of serving their family archive.
Hence, in 2025, the granddaughter (as the winner of the 2023 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award) uses her hands to create visual reflections on what she has been told about the journey by her mother and aunt, in sculptural form and some with a sonic element.
Mbete employs artisanship that is culturally and historically predominant among indigenous African women artists in her art practice. In Chloë Reid’s “Inherited blankets spark artist’s creative journey” article, published on Wanted Online in 2023, she can be seen sitting cross-legged and comfortably barefoot on the wooden floor of her studio during a three-month-long residency at the Bag Factory Artists’ Studios in Newtown, Joburg. There was the potential of an art piece almost fully covering the space before her as she grabbed one of its loose fabrics. In another shot, she is on her knees marking a blue and brown checkered Aranda blanket with white chalk.
Image: Black Raw Studio
These scenes are reminiscent of the traditional healing practice wherein a traditional healer reads ditaola, which are divination ornaments such as bones, seashells, stones and other miniature objects, to help those seeking spiritual intervention.
This kind of posing, whether intended or instinctive, attests to her art deeply rooted in an African cultural context. Mbete has additionally shown consistency in exploring the dynamics and nuances of African modes of being and making, known or unknown to the world.
We can point to her use of textiles, beads, threads, and natural dyes to create different forms. We can also look to the artworks as the ways of routing and narrating culture that they are presented to be. As such, we are called to acknowledge her art practice as a source of reinforcing cultural systems, communicating indigenous beliefs and practices, as well as preserving a piece of heritage.
The exhibition furthers Mbete’s exploration through four installations. She collaborated with transdisciplinary artist and musician Kamil Hassim “to reconstruct the sonic landscape of her grandfather’s journey” in creating Sojourning. As much as this piece particularly recounts his road trip experience, it also speaks to the brief and yet impactful journey of life in a grander sense.
Image: Supplied
A second collaboration with The Herd Designs birthed In Our Mothers’ Gardens engages with Shantrelle P Lewis’ treasure of a documentary of the same name and delves into “the architecture of closeness, vulnerability and struggle that forms the tethers of mother-daughter bonds”.
Here, some light is shed on the flow of cultural constituents within families.
The Earthsong, Earth’s Time installation connects the life we live with the space of nature that surrounds it. It is here that she “contemplates what alchemy nature may offer in return for the act of performing generational traditions of embodied knowledge, labour and exchange with the natural world”.
Reciting Memory emphasises the continued phenomenon of surrendering small glimpses of the time we have presently to moments or materials of the past. Thus, the idea that “Earth transformed by hands renders memory tangible through the traces left on it” ends up ringing true.
Ultimately, Mbete’s documentation of her familial dynamics and heritage unravels the copious parts of life that string together the self, relationships with others, relationships with materials, connections to spaces, matters of identity and spirituality, and the sense of belonging that underlies them.
Like the Sky, I’ve Been Too Quiet is on show at Gallery MOMO in Parktown North, Joburg, until June 27.
