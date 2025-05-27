One of Africa’s leading décor and design fairs, Decorex Africa will be refuelling the creative fires of attendees once again this June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Curated by executive creative directors Alan Hayward and Garreth van Niekerk, Decorex Cape Town will run from June 5-8, featuring more than 250 exhibitors from across the continent. Running under the theme “The Future of Living”, the showcase invites brands to explore how technological advancements and innovative design methods improve our quality of life.
From smart home technologies to modular interior spaces, Decorex Cape Town will offer a range of sensory experiences, allowing attendees to discover the latest trends, engage with cutting-edge innovations, and gain insight from the continent’s leading design minds. Here’s what to look forward to:
Best of Decorex Cape Town: five exhibits you need to experience
Step into a curated world of cutting-edge design, immersive tech, and sensory indulgence at Decorex Cape Town’s standout exhibits
Image: Supplied
One of Africa’s leading décor and design fairs, Decorex Africa will be refuelling the creative fires of attendees once again this June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Curated by executive creative directors Alan Hayward and Garreth van Niekerk, Decorex Cape Town will run from June 5-8, featuring more than 250 exhibitors from across the continent. Running under the theme “The Future of Living”, the showcase invites brands to explore how technological advancements and innovative design methods improve our quality of life.
From smart home technologies to modular interior spaces, Decorex Cape Town will offer a range of sensory experiences, allowing attendees to discover the latest trends, engage with cutting-edge innovations, and gain insight from the continent’s leading design minds. Here’s what to look forward to:
Playful design that uplifts
The @home Cooking Studio
For the foodies and home enthusiasts alike, lifestyle and homeware brand @home and Samsung will be fitting out a dedicated space and setting the stage for live culinary theatre performances. Run by cooking events company Food Jams, guests will be invited to witness top chefs creating their delicious, signature dishes, illustrating new food trends and techniques. Fresh ingredients will be delivered to the @home kitchen by Mr D and as the chefs cook, they’ll introduce guests to exciting new flavour profiles and culinary techniques.
Image: Supplied
Future Talks
Created in partnership with VISI Magazine, Decorex will feature its popular Future Talks series. Over the course of the exhibition, 14 ACD-accredited curated talks will bring together thought leaders and innovators for in-depth discussions under the theme “Design Makes the Future”. The talks will span across a variety of topics including the psychology of colour, the future of retail in SA and the evolution of the hospitality industry.
Image: Supplied
Urban Living by Eco Furniture
Focused entirely on functional, space-saving furniture, the Urban Living exhibit will consist of a series of themed micro-apartments that showcase some of Africa’s most innovative décor. A selection of compact, economical furniture and multifunctional elements will be on display from Cape Town-based furniture manufacturer Eco Furniture while bespoke room sets will feature pieces from top SA designers including Rene Forebay Designs, De Mooij Corporate Design and Mink Interiors.
The Sonos House of the Future by Planetworld
For the more technologically inclined, premium audio company Planetworld will be creating an immersive feature where guests can explore their cutting-edge SONOS technology. Created to deliver rich, cinematic sound and sleek design, SONOS speakers, headphones and audio products will be available, allowing guests to experience a true expression of design innovation and audio excellence.
Capitec handmadeAFRICA + Design Market
A new platform for independent African design brands, Capitec handmadeAfrica made its debut last year at Nirox Sculpture Park in Johannesburg, drawing thousands of attendees. Now popping up at Decorex Cape Town, the concept store will offer guests a tactile retail experience, showcasing the diverse creativity of over 40 fashion, accessory and home décor brands from across the continent. With one-of-a-kind pieces and thoughtfully crafted designs, this is where culture meets curation and shoppers are sure to leave inspired.
Tickets are on sale at decorex.co.za/cape-town
For a chance to win two tickets to Decorex Cape Town, follow us on Instagram @wantedonlinesa
You might also like...
Pichulik and Italian creative Matteo Cibic collaborate
Celebrating beautiful nature
Pure form