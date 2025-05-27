Bob Marley performs at the Zimbabwe Independence celebrations, 1981
Renowned SA photographer, educator, curator and archivist Paul Weinberg is celebrated in Joburg this winter with a career retrospective of his photography at Wits Art Museum, entitled Between the Cracks, curated by Fiona Rankin-Smith. The exhibition is accompanied by the publication of an important monograph of the same title, documenting Weinberg’s fascinating career with essays by Tamar Garb and Jacob Dlamini. The book is splendidly produced by the relatively new Cape Town art publishers Blackman Rossouw.

Weinberg’s storied career as a documentary and fine art photography extends over the last four decades and provides, in its retrospective overview, a window onto the many different lives, places and events of South and Southern Africa in that time.

The exhibition is organised roughly chronologically, as most such retrospectives are, but is distinguished in this case by Weinberg’s gradual shift as an artist away from his early visual activism and anti-apartheid agitprop to an engagement with disturbed and displaced communities and ultimately to questions of the spirituality inherent in people and in landscapes. 

In his early work, mostly from the 1980s, his political documentary work was quite explicit and defined by his opposition to apartheid that had led him to become a conscientious objector to the SA border wars of the time. Weinberg was a co-founder of photo agencies Afrapix and South, both of which were distinguished by photography documenting the depredations of life under apartheid.

In the exhibition section titled “Travelling Light”, the pun on how photographic images are taken, is also a reference to Weinberg’s human-centric and sensitive framing and compositional practice. Far from being straightforward anti-apartheid documents, people and their interactions with each other and with larger political events around them forms the focus. The book’s cover image, ‘City Centre, Pietermaritzburg, 1986’, shows an amused black commuter sitting, perhaps at a bus-stop, alongside a young white schoolboy brandishing a toy pistol. The human scale of the interaction and the lightness of touch in capturing it acts as a synecdoche of the larger race politics at play and defines Weinberg’s approach, in a way similar to the compositional technique of his peer David Goldblatt.

City Centre Pietermaritzburg 1986
City Centre Pietermaritzburg 1986
Image: Paul Weinberg

Not that Weinberg was beyond the odd obvious crowd-pleaser in his work. One of the standout images on the exhibition is his brilliant head-shot of Bob Marley in concert at Zimbabwe’s independence celebrations in 1981. His long dreads flying and dramatically backlit, it could have been an album cover and shows the photographer’s talent for capturing an essence spontaneously.

The images grouped together from Weinberg’s documentary work in Southern Africa, especially in a post-war and post-colonial Angola, demonstrate the same attention to the human in the midst of the ravages of war and politics. The photo of a young woman walking insouciantly past a wall featuring a fading and obscured socialist mural in capital city Luanda provides equal measures of drama and pathos.

At Pray Zion Church sect in Inhaca Island, Mozambique
At Pray Zion Church sect in Inhaca Island, Mozambique
Image: Paul Weinberg

In the exhibition sections “Traces and Tracks”, “Moving spirit” and “Earthsongs”, changes in Weinberg’s artistic direction are very evident. The first of these documents with great sensitivity and depth the displaced and impoverished lives of the San people after generations of colonialism and apartheid destruction and neglect. In the latter sections, questions of spirituality drive the composition of his images. In one sense he remains, as is the central tenet of his work, a humanist photographer, a visual explorer of how people reveal truths.

The moving image of a Zion Church baptism, taken in Mozambique in 1999, shows emblematises the centrality of religious experience in millions of people’s lives in our part of the world. The elegiac final section of the show focuses on religious sites of various persuasions, both more and less secular in their investment in a spirituality of place. Weinberg’s take on the landscape photography genre here is both more profound and more humane than many who have photographed landscapes to stand in for deeper human meanings.

Weinberg is one of our most influential living documentary photographers, the author or subject of more than 20 books and monographs and has exhibited widely all over the world. Don’t miss the chance to wander through an unforgettable record of the last four decades of our history.

• Between the Cracks is on at the Wits Art Museum until July 26.

