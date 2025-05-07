A characteristic of African design is that it is solution-based. How do you envision the future of design in the continent?
We see the future of design in Africa as bold, edgy, and deeply connected to community and environment. We have the power to lead a new wave of innovation that’s not about following trends, but about solving real problems through creativity, craft, and circular thinking.
At Reform Studio, we’ve witnessed first-hand how resourcefulness and storytelling can transform waste into beauty and tradition into impact. The future of African design lies in embracing who we are, our heritage, our materials, our voices and using them to shape solutions that are not only sustainable, but scalable and globally relevant. Africa doesn’t need to catch up. We need to own our narrative, and I believe design is one of the most powerful ways to do that.
In what way are design fairs transformative tools for designers or design brands?
Fairs open doors. They are open platforms where you engage directly with your target audience, not just locally, but globally. You hear them, feel them, and connect on a human level. That kind of feedback and interaction is invaluable. Fairs expose you to new markets, materials, and ways of thinking. They push you to refine your message and elevate your perspective, to embrace new methods, cultures, and even colours. Design doesn’t happen in isolation. Fairs remind us that we’re part of a larger movement, one where creativity, sustainability, and cultural identity come together to shape the future.
Reforming design
We talk the future of sustainable design with 2025 Decorex Africa featured designer duo, Reform Studio
Image: Supplied
A quality of African design is that is it problem-solving. It also derives its nuance and ingenuity from innovating with heritage and culture. The growing shift in design and luxury for products and experiences that foster connection and tell stories of identity speaks to Africa’s creative strength. When thinking about the future of sustainable design, the presence of designers such as Reform Studio inspires confidence for solutions that enrich communities and the planet while retaining essences of luxury.
The Egyptian brand founded by Hend Riad and Mariam Hazem in 2011 has revived Egypt’s traditional weaving industry — which dates back more than a millennium but faced extinction due to industrialisation — preserving an age-old tradition and craft and empowering a community of craftsmen and underprivileged women who take this up for a sustainable income. They have also invented Plastex, an innovative eco-friendly material made from discarded plastic bags for which it’s globally celebrated, and from which it creates beautiful and elegant products.
Reform Studio is the 2025 Decorex Cape Town Designer of the year and will feature prominently in the programme which runs from June 5-8 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Pichulik and Italian creative Matteo Cibic collaborate
On this choice, executive creative director of Decorex Africa Garreth van Niekerk said, “When considering what the future of design looks like, we worry about how sustainability and the transportation of goods around the continent are going to affect the growth of design from Africa. While on a recent scouting trip in Cairo we were blown away at how Reform Studio transform waste into beautiful products that are so refined that the story of their manufacture becomes almost a second narrative, and not a gimmick or visual trick. They’re really making the case for sustainable goods that are desirable just because they are marvellous, and as luxurious as any other material.”
Reform Studio shares more on their sustainable journey.
How would you characterise your relationship with design?
We design for cause. Design to us is a tool for change. It’s never been just about aesthetics. It’s about intention, impact and identity. It’s how we challenge norms, tell stories, and reimagine waste into value. At Reform Studio, design is how we honour our heritage, empower our community, and build a more sustainable future one piece at a time.
Image: Supplied
What have been the revelations of working and innovating sustainably and revitalising the traditional craft of hand weaving?
Working sustainably and reviving traditional hand weaving has revealed something powerful that innovation doesn't always mean creating something new. Sometimes it means looking back and reimagining what already exists. We’ve learnt that sustainability is not a trend, it’s a mindset, a lifestyle that requires resilience, creativity, and a deep respect for both people and the planet. Reviving the craft of hand weaving has shown us the strength of human touch in a world driven by machines. It’s reminded us that craftsmanship carries heritage, uniqueness, and the kind of soul you can’t replicate with technology. Through this journey, we’ve witnessed how design can bridge generations, empower artisans, and turn discarded materials into stories of hope, beauty and change.
Image: Supplied
What challenges do you encounter?
One of the biggest challenges we face is finding craftsmen who are still loyal to the craft but also open-minded enough to evolve it. We work with a traditional technique that carries generations of history, but our vision is to push it forward. It’s not easy to find artisans who are both deeply rooted in the tradition and willing to experiment with new materials, techniques, and contemporary design.
Another ongoing challenge is shifting mindsets, proving that sustainability and craftsmanship are not limitations, but strengths. We constantly face the tension between scalability and staying true to our values. Working with recycled materials means every batch is unique, and hand weaving takes time — but that’s also what makes each piece meaningful. Educating the market on this value is an ongoing effort.
Image: Supplied
A characteristic of African design is that it is solution-based. How do you envision the future of design in the continent?
We see the future of design in Africa as bold, edgy, and deeply connected to community and environment. We have the power to lead a new wave of innovation that’s not about following trends, but about solving real problems through creativity, craft, and circular thinking.
At Reform Studio, we’ve witnessed first-hand how resourcefulness and storytelling can transform waste into beauty and tradition into impact. The future of African design lies in embracing who we are, our heritage, our materials, our voices and using them to shape solutions that are not only sustainable, but scalable and globally relevant. Africa doesn’t need to catch up. We need to own our narrative, and I believe design is one of the most powerful ways to do that.
In what way are design fairs transformative tools for designers or design brands?
Fairs open doors. They are open platforms where you engage directly with your target audience, not just locally, but globally. You hear them, feel them, and connect on a human level. That kind of feedback and interaction is invaluable. Fairs expose you to new markets, materials, and ways of thinking. They push you to refine your message and elevate your perspective, to embrace new methods, cultures, and even colours. Design doesn’t happen in isolation. Fairs remind us that we’re part of a larger movement, one where creativity, sustainability, and cultural identity come together to shape the future.
You might also like....
Boemo Diale and Investec’s new collaboration
Mo’s Crib: Eco-conscious craft and design
Playful design that uplifts